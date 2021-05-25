Hugh Sheridan’s father is dead at the age of 76

Hugh Sheridan’s father, veteran Adelaide swing singer Denis Sheridan, has died of most cancers at the age of 76.

He handed away on Monday, surrounded by his household.

Denis, who final carried out in public two months in the past, had been receiving palliative care at Mary Potter Hospice in North Adelaide.

His cousin Neville Quist, a notable South Australian dressmaker, introduced Denis’ demise on Tuesday.

‘My legendary cousin has exited the stage for the final time,’ he stated.

‘The King of Swing and former Lord Mayor of Unley who opened for Frank Sinatra at Sanctuary Cove has sadly handed away yesterday surrounded by his lovely loving household.’

Denis’ closing efficiency was in March, at a tribute present held in his honour at the Swing a Ding Den at Adelaide’s Arkaba Resort.

His son Hugh, a Logie-winning actor recognized for his roles in Packed to the Rafters and Home Husbands, joined him on stage for his swansong.

‘Denis was the consummate entertainer who lit up each room along with his attraction and magnificence,’ Mr Quist famous in his tribute.

Denis’ terminal most cancers diagnoses was the principal purpose why Hugh proposed to his boyfriend Kurt Roberts in March.

The 35-year-old stated that when he discovered about his dad’s sickness, he advised Kurt: ‘If we’re going to get married then we should always in all probability do it sooner moderately than later.’

The couple had been planning to wed in Sydney on New 12 months’s Eve.

Hugh proposed to Kurt throughout the first evening of his dance efficiency at the Adelaide Fringe Competition on March 5.

Denis’ music profession spanned greater than 50 years. He began performing in his early twenties and based the Adelaide Large Band in 1971.

He was the mayor of Unley, an inner-southern suburb of Adelaide, for three years.

Ever the consummate performer, Denis is stated to have often sung for fellow residents at Mary Potter.

‘I went out and acquired a hoop and flew Kurt’s household to be seated in the viewers on the evening. He had no thought. It was a very superb second,’ he gushed.

After proposing, the loved-up pair shared a public embrace and a cheeky kiss earlier than a besotted Hugh ran again on stage and stated: ‘I simply received engaged!’

Hugh and Kurt met at a Darlinghurst mansion social gathering in November, telling The Each day Telegraph the attraction was ‘fast’.

Kurt lately moved into Hugh’s Bondi house.