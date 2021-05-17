Hugo Barra is leaving Facebook



Facebook’s vp of AR and VR Hugo Barra is leaving the corporate, he introduced (the place else) on Facebook Monday.

“Right now is my final day at Facebook Actuality Labs, after 4 years engaged on tasks which have been extra thrilling and more difficult than something I’ve encountered in my profession, with a number of the brightest minds and kindest folks I’ve ever had the pleasure to satisfy,” Barra wrote within the put up. He mentioned he deliberate to “discover the healthcare know-how area,” so he may apply what he had realized in shopper tech to unravel issues in well being care. “I consider society is nonetheless poorly geared up with the instruments folks want to essentially perceive our well being and acquire management over our well being outcomes,” he wrote.

After serving as Google’s vp of Android product administration after which a number of years at Xiaomi, Barra joined Facebook in 2017 to run its Oculus VR group. In 2019, he moved to his present position, tasked with “constructing a worldwide AR/VR accomplice ecosystem” based mostly in New York Metropolis, which finally turned a part of Facebook Actuality Labs.

Barra is leaving Facebook earlier than the corporate launches its first pair of shopper “good glasses,” which it mentioned final yr can be a branded Ray-Ban product. He touted the undertaking on Twitter final September and talked about the launch in his farewell word (however didn’t present particulars a few launch date apart from “this yr”). Barra said development of the smart glasses turned “his important focus at Facebook.”

Past thrilled to lastly share a sneak peek of our Facebook partnership with Ray-Ban! Our first good glasses will launch subsequent yr, and that’s just the start… The long run will likely be a traditional and it is coming in 2021 pic.twitter.com/l9992ZQGoy — Hugo Barra (@hbarra) September 16, 2020

However after saying in September that the good glasses had been coming someday in 2021, Facebook tried to mood expectations in regards to the good glasses; in March, CFO David Wehner mentioned at a convention that the glasses wouldn’t be near the know-how Facebook finally hopes to realize in AR.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg thanked Barra for his work in a touch upon Barra’s Facebook put up: “Thanks for every little thing you’ve accomplished to assist construct the following computing platform and the entire ecosystem round it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I’ve realized a lot working with you, and I’m excited to see what you construct subsequent.”