Hulu cancels star-studded Marvel show after just one season



Hulu has canceled animated collection M.O.D.O.Okay after just one season on the air.

The show, which was made in stop-motion grownup animation, debuted all the way in which again in Might of 2021, however its cancelation has solely just been confirmed by Hulu, in line with Selection.

Patton Oswalt, humorist and star of The King of Queens, acted as each co-showrunner and the voice of the title character, whereas Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic The Hedgehog, Brooklyn 9 9’s Melissa Fumero, The Goldbergs’ star Wendi McLendon-Covey and Saturday Evening Dwell common Beck Bennett, had been among the many supporting voice forged.

M.O.D.O.Okay stands for Psychological Organism Designed Just for Killing and follows the title character, an egomaniacal supervillain who’s struggling to maintain management of his evil group and his demanding household commitments.

M.O.D.O.Okay himself is a floating robotic engineered head and has spent years making an attempt and failing to defeat the Earth’s mightiest heroes, utilizing all of the sources of his firm, A.I.M. (Superior Thought Mechanics) within the course of and driving the corporate into chapter 11. Once we meet him, he is teetering on the verge of a mid-life disaster…

Oswalt himself confirmed the information over the weekend and expressed sorrow on the show’s cancelation…

*sigh* oh wellGot to work with one of the best writers, a dream voice forged, and @Marvel allow us to run amok of their toy field. One other nice expertise. Ahead! https://t.co/TjOMuQ1KfrMay 13, 2022 See extra READ Also Marvel is going back to press for new print runs of WandaVision-related comics

Is the show’s cancelation a shock?

Not likely. If a show’s future continues to be hanging within the stability a yr on after its first look, then it is unlikely the community, or streaming service on this case, are too eager for there to be extra of it.

M.O.D.O.Okay was initially a part of a grand plan for Hulu and Marvel. Hulu, which is two-thirds owned by Disney, had introduced 4 animated exhibits from Marvel Tv, M.O.D.O.Okay, Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck and Tigra and Dazzler. After every show had debuted, Hulu’s plan was to convey all of them collectively for a team-up, often called The Offenders.

The plan was just like Marvel’s team-up with Netflix, which noticed Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil all debuted in particular person exhibits earlier than becoming a member of as much as develop into The Defenders.

Now, whereas Marvel and Netflix’s team-up did not blossom till the fruitful long-term partnership each events had been hoping for, with every of the exhibits winding up being canceled by Netflix and ultimately being re-homed on Disney Plus earlier this yr, it bought so much additional than The Offenders,..

What occurred to The Offenders?

Neither Howard the Duck nor Tigra and Dazzler ever made it to air. Hit-Monkey has to this point loved one season on Hulu, debuting in November 2021, however there isn’t any phrase on its future and the stories round M.O.D.O.Okay’s finish point out it will not return.

The failure of those exhibits may be put down largely to Marvel Tv, which was shut down on the finish of 2019 because the productions had been moved beneath the management of Kevin Feige and his Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Feige has since overseen the launch of WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight to nice success, with three extra Marvel TV exhibits, Ms Marvel, She-Hulk and Secret Invasion set to launch later this yr.

Sadly for Hulu, all of the motion is now on Disney Plus, however given the lion’s share of the streamer is owned by Disney anyway, executives will likely be fairly sanguine concerning the improvement. It is just unhappy for the inventive groups behind the exhibits that made up The Offenders that every one their exhausting work did not come to a lot.