Hum Aapke Hain Koun Composer Laxman of Raam-Laxman Duo No More, Lata Mangeshkar Expresses Grief

Nagpur: Well-known music composer of the Ram Laxman duo, Laxman aka Vijay Patil handed away because of cardiac arrest on Saturday. He breathed his final at his residence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. He was 78.

Ram Laxman composed the music of a number of hit movies together with Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain amongst others. Reportedly, the legendary music composer acquired the second dose of coronavirus vaccine only a few days earlier than following which he was feeling weak.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed took to Twitter sharing the information and grief. She wrote, ”Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Essential unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I simply discovered that the extraordinarily proficient and in style music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has handed away. I’m very sorry to listen to this. He was a fantastic man. I sang many of his songs which bought highly regarded. I pay him my respects).”

Lata Mangeshkar labored with Ram Laxman on a number of songs together with Maye Ni Maye and Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Kabootar Ja Ja Ja of Maine Pyar Kiya amongst others.

The Raam Laxman duo had Vijay Patil and Surendra. Nonetheless, Surendra aka Raam of the duo handed away in 1976 following which Vijay continued to make use of his associate’s title as properly.