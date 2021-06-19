‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ completed 22 years See BTS Pics

New Delhi. Bollywood’s well-known filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s superhit movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Hai Sanam’ has completed 22 years right now. The movie was launched on 18 June 1999. Actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and actress Aishwarya Rai have been seen within the lead roles within the movie. The story of this movie was effectively appreciated by the viewers. The pair of Aishwarya and Salman was additionally effectively appreciated within the movie. On 22 years of the movie, see some unseen photos associated to the movie.

We skilled a gamut of feelings then and we’re experiencing a gamut of feelings now as we open our treasure chest ♥️#22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @ajaydevgn #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali pic.twitter.com/AMOeScjss4 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) June 18, 2021

Some unseen photos from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Bhansali Productions has shared some BTS photos associated to the movie on social media. Through which Sanjay Leela Bhansali is seen with Ajay Devgan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya. The movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was premiered on the Worldwide Movie Pageant of India. Allow us to let you know that the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was additionally made within the Bengali language within the yr 2009. Whose title was named Neel Akshar Chandni.

Celebrating 22 Years of dwelling and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of affection. pic.twitter.com/7IaszdJT3x — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) June 18, 2021

did wonders on the field workplace

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is likely one of the superhit movies of that period. The movie was a rage on the field workplace as quickly because it was launched. Speaking concerning the field workplace assortment of the movie, the movie did a enterprise of 51.4 crores. Whereas the movie was made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Rs 16 crore. Not solely this, the movie additionally earned Rs 8.5 crore in international nations.

The movie additionally created a buzz within the award perform

Not solely on the field workplace, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam made a splash on the award features as effectively. The movie acquired round 17 nominations on the forty fifth Filmfare Awards. Out of which 7 awards have been gained by the movie.

Salman-Aish’s love blossomed with ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love additionally began with the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. At the moment Salman and Aishwarya have been thought of to be the perfect couple of Bollywood. Salman and Aish have been in a relationship for a very long time however after a while the strain between the 2 elevated. As a lot love was between Ash and Salman. Equally filthy means each of them broke up. Not solely this, within the yr 2002, Ash had additionally accused Salman of assault. Whereas Salman had denied the allegations.

22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we have been making a super-sensitive movie. Did not suppose although that it might create historical past. Humbled#22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/nyT2duIONw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 18, 2021

Ajay Devgan additionally shared photos

Actor Ajay Devgan has additionally shared some BTS images on the completion of 22 years of the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Sharing the images, Ajay wrote within the caption that Salman, Sanjay, Aish and I knew that we have been making a brilliant delicate movie. Then we didn’t suppose in any respect that we’re creating historical past. Ajay informed that right now he’s feeling humble on this event.