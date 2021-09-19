Hum Do Humare Do Films: Kriti Sanon Rajkumar Rao Starrer Hum Do Humare To release on our OTT platform Rajkumar Rao-Kriti Senan’s ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ will be released on OTT, plus ‘Bareli Ki Barfi’.
According to Peepingmoon.com, producer Dinesh Vijan has chosen the OTT platform for the release of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar, according to media reports.
However, the film’s team has not yet announced the release. According to media reports, some of the recently released films like ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Faces’ and ‘Thalayavi’ were released in theaters but they could not recover their cost. Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film ‘Hiropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff. After this, Kriti has given one superhit film after another. She has been a part of films like ‘Bareli Ki Barfi’, ‘Luka Chupi’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Housefull 4’. Kriti was recently seen in the movie ‘Mimi’. In which she played the role of a surrogate mother. The whole story of the film revolves around a surrogate mother, who has to raise the child herself after the parents refuse to accept the child.
