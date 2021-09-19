Hum Do Humare Do Films: Kriti Sanon Rajkumar Rao Starrer Hum Do Humare To release on our OTT platform Rajkumar Rao-Kriti Senan’s ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ will be released on OTT, plus ‘Bareli Ki Barfi’.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for the release of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Senan starrer ‘Hum Do Humare Do’. Apart from Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Senan, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah will also be seen in important roles in the film. The film has not been released in cinemas against the backdrop of increasing cowardice cases in the country. Now the producers are considering releasing the film on the OTT platform.

Kriti Sanon and Raj Kumar Rao’s film will be released on OTT

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Kriti (ritiskritisanon)



According to Peepingmoon.com, producer Dinesh Vijan has chosen the OTT platform for the release of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar, according to media reports.

However, the film’s team has not yet announced the release. According to media reports, some of the recently released films like ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Faces’ and ‘Thalayavi’ were released in theaters but they could not recover their cost. Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film ‘Hiropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff. After this, Kriti has given one superhit film after another. She has been a part of films like ‘Bareli Ki Barfi’, ‘Luka Chupi’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Housefull 4’. Kriti was recently seen in the movie ‘Mimi’. In which she played the role of a surrogate mother. The whole story of the film revolves around a surrogate mother, who has to raise the child herself after the parents refuse to accept the child.

Arshad Warsi made a strong body, fans were surprised to see the change – not even John Cena

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will appear in these characters for ‘Ghost Police’

Kareena Kapoor’s son Timur’s throwback video went viral, chanting ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’.

Kareena Kapoor worships Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Saif and son Timur, shares photos