Human remains found near California lake identified as missing woman



The human remains found earlier this week near Lake Shaver, California, have been identified as 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson, who has been missing since December, officials said.

Search and rescue teams have been searching for Tomlinson since he first went missing in December 2021, when he went on a shopping trip and never returned, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say Tomlinson’s body was found in the same area a week after an abandoned Honda Civic, belonging to Tomlinson, was found in the same area, KOVR reported.

After the discovery of his car on May 2, about two dozen search team members were sent to inspect the area, where they finally found human remains about half a mile away, according to reports.

The skeletal remains were then sent to the coroner’s office and later identified through Tomlinson’s dental records, KOVR reported.

Authorities said his body was found in the area, which was believed to have been covered in snow in the winter.

Tomlinson’s mother, Christy, had previously told Fresno’s FOX 26 that her daughter had gone missing after returning an item to Costco and had not returned.

Officials say there is no suspicious foul play in the case.