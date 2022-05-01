World

Human remains in Texas identified as ex-NFLer Kevin Ware’s girlfriend, authorities says

The human remains found in Texas last December have been identified as Taylor Pomaski, the 29-year-old girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., authorities said.

About six months after the remains were discovered in northern Harris County, the Institute of Forensic Science has positively identified them as pomaskis, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Sunday.

Pomaski went missing after a house party on April 25.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, went missing after a house party in April.

(Harris County Sheriff’s Office / US Martial Services)

At the time of her disappearance, her boyfriend, 41-year-old Wire, was out of bond on an unrelated charge, FOX26 Houston reported.

Wire was considered a person interested in Pomaski’s disappearance. He was not charged in the case, according to authorities.

Kevin Ware Jr. was taken into custody in June 2021 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Spring, Texas.

(US Martial Service / Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The U.S. Martial Services arrested Wire for bond violations in June when he failed to appear in custody earlier this year. The arrests involved a car chase where Wire drove more than 115 miles per hour and was later seen carrying weapons and drugs, the station said.

The former member of the Washington football team and the San Francisco 49ers are in Montgomery County Jail custody without a bond.

