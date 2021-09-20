Human remains of Gaby Petito have been found

The human remains are believed to belong to a Florida woman who was reported missing on Sunday after returning home from a month-long van trip without her to a national park in Wyoming, the FBI said at a news conference.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle (Gabby) Petito,” said Charles Jones, an F.B.I. he said. Agents, adding that a full forensic identification had not been completed to confirm the remains of 22-year-old Ms. Petito.

“On behalf of FBI personnel and our associates, I want to express my sincere, sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” said Mr Jones, who did not take questions at the news conference. “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We want you all to respect their privacy as they do for their daughter. We grieve the loss.”

A cause of death had not been determined, Mr Jones said.

The remains were found in the area of ​​the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park, Mr Jones said, adding that the campsite will remain closed. Anyone who was in the camping area between August 27 and August 30 was urged to contact the FBI, Mr Jones said.