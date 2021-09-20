Human remains of Gaby Petito have been found
The human remains are believed to belong to a Florida woman who was reported missing on Sunday after returning home from a month-long van trip without her to a national park in Wyoming, the FBI said at a news conference.
“Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle (Gabby) Petito,” said Charles Jones, an F.B.I. he said. Agents, adding that a full forensic identification had not been completed to confirm the remains of 22-year-old Ms. Petito.
“On behalf of FBI personnel and our associates, I want to express my sincere, sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” said Mr Jones, who did not take questions at the news conference. “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We want you all to respect their privacy as they do for their daughter. We grieve the loss.”
A cause of death had not been determined, Mr Jones said.
The remains were found in the area of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park, Mr Jones said, adding that the campsite will remain closed. Anyone who was in the camping area between August 27 and August 30 was urged to contact the FBI, Mr Jones said.
The search for Ms Petito’s remains is believed to have ended the search for one missing person, while another continued to search for her missing fiancée, 23-year-old Brian Laundry, after her parents told police they had Hadn’t seen him in days.
Police said Mr Laundry, whom police called a “person of interest”, had declined to speak to investigators through a lawyer. When her parents told police she was also missing, her search began that included scouring a huge Florida wildlife shelter.
On Sunday night, Ms. Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, posted a photo of her Twitter.
“He touched the world,” he said.
The North Port Police Department said they are “saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found dead.”
Lawyers for the Petito family and Mr Laundry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday night.
As police, FBI agents and National Park Rangers searched for Ms. Petito in Wyoming, about the woman’s final whereabouts, according to her family, Florida officials found Mr. Laundry at the shelter in a 24,565-acre park in Sarasota County. searched. Called Carlton Reserve. Police on Sunday afternoon in North Port, Fla. said Their search at the Carlton Reserve had come to an end for the day and there was nothing new to report.
“We will continue to work with the FBI to look for more answers,” he said.
Ms. Petito left in July with Mr. Laundry in a white Ford van designed for a cross-country adventure. On 1 September, Mr. Laundry returned home to North Port, Fla., where he lived with his parents and Ms. Petito in the white van the couple used to travel and which was registered to Ms. . Petito.
Ten days later, Ms. Petito was reported missing by her parents on September 11, according to police.
In the days after Ms Petito was reported missing, officials expressed “disappointment” in their efforts to speak to Mr Laundry, who has not been declared a suspect in the case.
The case has attracted widespread attention, as journalists have gathered outside Mr Laundry’s home and some have scrutinized the couple’s Instagram accounts, which depict a reckless, nomadic “van life” in the American West.
Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundry left New York on July 2, a four-month cross-country trip visiting national parks, said Ms. Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt. The couple posted photos and happy updates on Instagram and YouTube, and outfitted the van with bedding, small bookcases, and plants and art.
But something clearly went wrong in Moab, Utah, Ms. Petito’s family said.
According to a police report, on 12 August, police officers responded to a report of a “domestic problem” after Mr Laundry had “some sort of argument” with Ms Petito and asked her to walk and calm down.
The report said both Mr Laundry and Ms Petito told officers they were in love and engaged to be married and “did not want to see anyone charged with a crime.”
Mr Laundry told an official that “issues were building up between the two for the past few days,” it said.
During the encounter with the police, Ms. Pettito cried and said she was suffering from anxiety, according to body camera footage of episode. In the police report, Ms Petito is recorded as saying she went on to slap Mr Laundry because she feared he was “going to leave her in Moab without a ride.”
Both told police that the episode should be classified as a “mental/emotional health ‘break’ rather than a domestic assault.”
In the police report, Mr. Laundry has been described as the victim of the incident. They arranged for her to stay at a hotel that night while Ms. Pettito kept the van. No charges were filed, the report said.
In social media posts published before and after 12 August, the couple documented their journey, including several photographs of Ms Petito against the backdrop of nature. The YouTube video showed the couple kissing, scaling rocks and laughing at how the Utah sun had melted the chocolate in Mr. Laundrie’s granola.
“I love the van,” said Ms. Petito, smiling at Mr. Laundry.
The eldest of six siblings, Ms. Petito had worked as a pharmacy technician to save money for the trip. She met Mr Laundry at Bayport-Blue Point High School on Long Island, Mr Schmidt said. They began dating after graduation and moved to Florida two years ago, he said.
In their post from 2020, the couple expressed excitement about their future.
Alan Yuhas contributed reporting.
