Human rights abuses increasing in India, some governments, police and officials are committing atrocities, we are watching, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – Human rights abuses increasing in India, we are keeping an eye, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar met US President Joe Biden on Monday. During this, US Secretary of State S Jaishankar was also present. After this meeting, the External Affairs Minister and Defense Minister of India attended a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US Secretary of State made a statement regarding the violation of human rights.

During the press conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We engage regularly with our Indian partners on human rights and for this we are monitoring some of the recent developments in India. These developments have seen an increase in human rights abuses by the government, police and prison authorities.” After the statement of the US Secretary of State, India’s Defense Minister and Secretary of State also addressed the press conference, but they did not comment on the subject.

US President Joe Biden’s party MP Ilhan Omar had said a few days ago about the alleged atrocities on Indian Muslims that, “Before we stop considering them as companions of peace, Modi should work with the Muslim population of India.” What needs to be done?”

The ministers of both countries reiterated their commitment to carry forward the announcements made by their leaders to empower the Quad for the global good for the Indo-Pacific region. The joint press conference also welcomed the progress made in the past year on developing a positive and constructive agenda for the Quad to deliver peace and prosperity in the region.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told during an interview given to ANI on the question of Pakistan that, “It is clear that whenever bilateral talks take place, the issue of terrorism is raised. We discussed the same. No question of assurance by America, we only discussed. America is our ally, there is no two-way opinion about it. We want to maintain good relations with all countries.”