Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza statement on Pakistan political crisis

Parliament was dissolved in Pakistan on Sunday. It is believed that elections will be held in Pakistan within the next 90 days. After which the people of Pakistan will get a new government. Significantly, on Sunday, Imran Khan’s government was to face a no-confidence motion. But even before that the Deputy Speaker rejected this proposal.

Not only this, Imran Khan had recommended the dissolution of the Pak assembly to the President, which was accepted. On the other hand, PoK leader and human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said in a discussion on Aaj Tak regarding the political crisis of Pakistan, “We are very happy with the kind of situation in Pakistan at this time.”

He said, “The worse the condition of Pakistan, the more we will benefit. We are very happy. Such situation of Pakistan is good for the people of Balochistan, Pak Occupied Kashmir, good for the people of Pak occupied Gilgit Baltistan. For all those who are fighting for freedom from Pakistan, the current situation in Pakistan is very comfortable.

Amjad Ayub Mirza said, “The weaker Pakistan is, the weaker the chains of our slavery will be and we can be free. He said that we are very happy, people are distributing sweets in Pak Occupied Kashmir. Mirza said that Pakistan itself is becoming so weak that it will end on its own.

Significantly, the army is being seen as a big reason for the situation in Pakistan. However, the Pak Army has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the political turmoil that is happening in Pakistan right now.

At the same time, Imran Khan praised the decision to dissolve the Parliament in Pakistan. Imran said that the no-confidence motion against us was a foreign conspiracy. Now the people of Pakistan should decide who should rule over them. I appeal to the people of Pakistan to prepare for the elections.