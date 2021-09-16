Human Rights Activists Strictly Mander News in Hindi: Intellectuals outraged over ED raid on former IAS Harsh Mandir site

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of Harsh Mander, a former IAS officer and human rights activist in Delhi. Protesting the ED’s action, a group of activists and intellectuals said it was part of “trying to intimidate, threaten and silence every critic of the government”. In a joint statement, a group of more than 25 activists and thinkers said Mandar had done nothing but work for peace and harmony.Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate raided Mander’s residence and NGO offices in Adchini, Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli in South Delhi. Mander has written several books, and in addition to social work, he also writes editorials in newspapers on topics such as social justice and human rights. On Thursday morning, he left for Germany with his wife.

“We condemn these raids for harassing and intimidating human rights and peace activists,” the statement said. The temple has done nothing but work for peace and harmony and has consistently maintained a high standard of honesty and integrity. Among the signatories to the statement was former Planning Commission member Dr. Saida Hameed, economist Jean Dreze, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh, Kavita Krishnan, Secretary for Justice and Peace for Citizens Teesta Setalvad and Shabnam, founder NHO Anhad. Hashmi is involved.

An offense under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of order duly published by a public servant), Sections 75 and 83 (2) of the Juvenile Justice Act was filed on the complaint of the Registrar of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. (NCPCR). The cases are related to ‘Umaid Aman Ghar’ and ‘Khushi Indradhanushya Home’ set up by the Center for Equity Studies (CSE) in South Delhi.

Police had said that the case was registered on the basis of an investigation conducted by the NCPCR team of these organizations in October last year. The Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had then alleged that an investigation by two NGOs had found several irregularities, including the Juvenile Justice Act and child sexual abuse in one organization. Mander then called the allegations baseless.