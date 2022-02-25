Human rights reporter accuses UN group of abandoning her in Ukraine amid Russian invasion



Human rights journalist Sarah Sinkurova on Thursday condemned the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) when she said the agency had dropped her off on a train in Ukraine amid full-scale aggression in Russia.

“I am a freelance reporter and you were invited as a guest on a press trip you arranged for me in Kramatorsk and confirmed at 8pm last night,” he tweeted on Thursday. “At 5:54, while I was on the night train, you canceled my trip via WhatsApp and told me you can’t take me!”

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture. His whereabouts could not be immediately confirmed independently.

A spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sinkurova said he landed “somewhere in the middle” and saw another train heading for Kharkiv, about 300 miles east of Kiev, near the Russian border. The town is more than 120 miles away where he said he was scheduled to meet for a UN press trip. He did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

“I urge you to remove me safely,” he wrote in a tweet directed at the UN office in Ukraine. “You should not just help human rights defenders, you should not leave them alone in the middle of the battlefield.”

The Ukrainian government has released images showing Kharkiv witnessing an explosion of violence on Thursday, disabled vehicles blocking the road and the corpse of a man identified as a Russian soldier near the smoky chaff of a damaged tank.

Cincurova, a native of Slovakia, became a self-trained journalist in her late twenties and quickly began covering international human rights news, according to Ut Carlisle, a Utah-based investigative reporter who advised her last year.

“He is in a hotel with other freelance journalists, trying to figure out how to get back to Slovakia,” he told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday. “[There’s] There is no easy answer at the moment, because airports are not flying. There are trains, it sounds, but it’s not clear to me how often they run when they get a seat. “

And from where he is taking refuge, he said, the only trains available can only go to Kiev – the capital of Ukraine, where explosions can be heard all day long.

Ukrainian health officials say at least 137 people have been killed – at least 300 injured – in the first days of Russia’s aggression.

Carlyle said he had spoken to Sinkurova early Thursday and he said he was “safe at the moment.”

“Anyone in Kharkiv is as safe as anyone,” he said.

And as of Thursday afternoon, it is unclear whether the other stranded journalists were part of a UN press trip.

Carlyle said he met Sinkurova last year through a State Department-sponsored mentorship and cultural exchange program that connected half a dozen journalists in Utah with foreign journalists.

She described him as “very intelligent” and a keen teacher, and said that he entered the industry on his own without formal training.

“Very quickly, he is covering some refugee crisis from North Africa, crossing the sea to Europe and America,” he said.

Carlyle, a veteran investigative journalist, said he helped Sinkurova train how to dig up official documents for newsworthy information.

Russia launched a full-scale offensive Wednesday night, pushing for new sanctions from the United States and its allies. President Biden announced Thursday afternoon that an additional 7,000 U.S. troops would be deployed in Germany.

He declined to say why the sanctions did not target Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s personal assets or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications or Swift, which promised to isolate Russia from the world’s major international banking network.