Humanitarian no-fly zone over Ukraine proposed by former NATO supreme allied commander

14 seconds ago
The day NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rescinded the no-fly zone for Ukraine, a new suggestion for a humanitarian no-fly zone has been raised by retired General Philip Bradlov, NATO’s former supreme ally commander in Europe.

Bradlov told Gadget Clock Digital that more needs to be done to help the people of Ukraine against Russia’s growing military aggression.

Bridlov, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force general who was NATO’s top allied commander from 2013-2016, asked, “When does the West decide that we need to do something tougher to help the people of Ukraine?”

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

“What do we stand for? And when Russia destroys a nation and terrorizes a people, what do we accept?” He stated that he did not intend to attack any individual or government, and stated that he was not a political figure, but said that difficult questions need to be asked.

Retired U.S. General Philip Bradlov, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, in a November 2014 file photo.

Bridlov said the fastest way to start his plan and run a humane no-fly-zone would be through a “willing alliance”, which he said would go down from the military no-fly zone and has different rules. He also warned of the dire consequences of engaging in a military no-fly zone, noting that this would be tantamount to war. “If you declare a military no-fly zone, you must be prepared to defend it.”

He explained how the human zone would work. “Recruitment rules are that we are creating a humanitarian operation to allow humanitarian relief corridors and everything else on the ground beneath them. We will not shoot at our opponents unless our opponents shoot at us. And so, we tell the opponents that it is a humanitarian. No-fly zone. We will not shoot at your ground stations unless you shoot at us and we will not shoot unless you shoot. “

Bridlov, a prominent chair of the Frontier Europe Initiative at the Middle East Institute, told Gadget Clock Digital that “this will be something we will send to our opponents to do what we are trying to do to stay away from more belikos.” “If we try to make a fly zone, how it goes will really depend on the opponent.”

Western Ukraine has not yet seen or felt the Russian invasion, and many Ukrainians have fled. He noted how this would help save civilians, but said it was still associated with many risks. “We could get medical supplies and relief, and bring out the humanitarian and medical tragedy. If we set it up and then the enemy fires at us, we would be in a situation where it would not be easy or perfect, but it would certainly be a military one.” We need to step down from the no-fly zone where we can enter and execute it and take strikes that will ensure that no one else in the no-fly zone can shoot at us. “

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took questions from reporters on Friday, March 4, 2022.

On Thursday, the UN refugee agency said 1 million people had fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week, but also warned that the number could eventually rise to 4 million as bloodshed worsens.

Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society of England, told Gadget Clock Digital that “there is no need for Putin to fail and then There was a clear disconnect between the two.

Mendoza has another idea of ​​how to implement a military no-fly zone centered in the west of the country: “It is clear that NATO forces will mark a no-fly zone in western Ukraine and a safe haven for NATO. A step towards a free Ukraine.” Mr Putin, who now has the luxury of pointing out the scale and speed of action, said: Enjoy. ”

Mendoza argued that “the alternative to western Ukraine has been incorrectly incorporated into the more general no-fly zone debate. This will lead to greater public pressure and will become a strategic option without the risk of growth. “

Just this week, Germany announced that it was sending more military aid to Ukraine, including surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank weapons. Meanwhile, Great Britain, a staunch member of NATO, has announced that it is also sending more deadly defensive weapons to Kiev.

Ustinova estimates that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in Russian bombings. (Alexandra Ustinova)

Niall Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told Gadget Clock Digital that the prospect of a no-fly zone was slim, but that as NATO finally began to accelerate its activities in material and logistics, it should have acted faster. About the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Some of these games may be delayed, but any military assistance that NATO can provide is crucial to Ukraine’s defense.”

Gardiner said he hoped NATO would go ahead and show that “much more urgency and more strategic planning will be done to send the defensive weapons that Ukraine needs. It should have been done a few months ago, even years ago.”

The map shows a map of NATO members

Gardiner, an adviser to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, said that while Putin feared NATO, he predicted that he would try to test the solution by following the next Baltic states, perhaps in the next few months. “In fact, Lithuania will, in my view, be the immediate target of Russian aggression.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

