Humble Bundle raises $200 million for charity thanks to generous gamers

If you play video games on PC there’s a good chance at some point in your life you’ve bought something from Humble Bundle: a digital storefront that regularly announces time-limited, pay-what-you-want game bundles. each of which sets aside a piece of the proceeds for charity. This week, the company announced that it has now raised more than $200 million for good causes around the world — so: well done, gamers.

The Humble Bundle concept first appeared in 2010, led by indie game studio Wolfire Games, but was soon transformed into its own entity with a dedicated store and publishing subsidiary, Humble Games. Now the company offers bundles for books, comics, and software, as well as a monthly subscription service, Humble Choice. The firm recently raised over $1.17 million for relief initiatives for COVID-19 through its Humble Heel Bundle.

“Today, we are excited to announce that since that first bundle in 2010, millions of you have now helped raise a total of $200 million through your Humble purchases, resulting in important social causes. There has been unparalleled support from the global gaming community, the company wrote in a blog post.