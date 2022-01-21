Hunarbaaz show Karan Johar reveals song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ reminds him of his father.

Tv oi-Prachi Dixit

Artwork has the facility to the touch the soul of the folks and music is one such type of artwork which has the facility to carry again a mess of reminiscences. In Colours’ upcoming actuality expertise show Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan, 11-year-old flute participant Anirban from Kolkata will mesmerize everybody with his expertise and can stun everybody with his flute enjoying abilities.

Anirban provides a melodious flute efficiency on the song ‘Tu Hello Re’, leaving everybody in awe of him, particularly Mithun Da who goes on stage and touches his ft as a gesture to understand him. Huh.

He additionally affectionately names him ‘Ustad’. Choose Karan Johar additionally joins them and makes a particular request to Anirban to play the tune of ‘Abhi Mujhe Kahin’. Anirban gladly accepts and leaves Karan detached with his efficiency. He says, “When the movie (Agneepath) didn’t do nicely on display screen, my father was heartbroken.

After we remade this film, of course it was nothing in comparison with the unique, however this song at all times reminds me of that. Allow us to let you know that the premiere episode of Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan beginning twenty second January, Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM is all set to witness unimaginable performances and life inspiring tales. Allow us to let you know that this time in Bigg Boss 15 additionally some particular company of the show are going to achieve to advertise Hunarbaaz.

Story first revealed: Friday, January 21, 2022, 17:50 [IST]