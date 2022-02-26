Hundreds gather in Times Square to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



NEW YORK — Protests angry at Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine gathered in large numbers in Times Square on Friday night.

Hundreds of people showed up to denounce Vladimir Putin and sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Similar demonstrations are being held around the world.

Across New York state, landmarks were illuminated in blue and yellow in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Among them were Pershing Square near Grand Central Terminal, Yonkers City Hall and clock tower, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Empire State Building.