Hundreds of FedEx Packages Dumped in Alabama Ravine, Authorities Say
A FedEx driver who dropped hundreds of packages into a valley in Alabama “no longer serves” the company, a FedEx spokesman said Thursday.
“The safety of our customers ‘shipments is a top priority and we are committed to being extremely careful with our customers’ packages,” spokesman Jim Masilak said in a statement, adding that FedEx is cooperating with law enforcement.
On November 24, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced that 300 to 400 FedEx packages of various sizes had been found dumped in the valley. By that evening, FedEx had sent several trucks to collect the package, the sheriff’s office said. Blount County, about 45 miles northeast of Birmingham, has a population of about 60,000.
The next day, on Thanksgiving Day, photographs of the recovery effort showed men clearing unopened packages, cardboard boxes, and various items from a high forest area. Some items were found to contain canned goods and soft drinks. Several boxes filled in the truck were found to be broken or damaged.
Mark Moon, the Blount County Sheriff, said Monday that the FedEx driver had been questioned, but did not identify the driver. It was also unclear whether the authorities planned to file a criminal case against the driver.
Sheriff Moon said the driver dropped the packages at least six times, resulting in several cases of FedEx property theft.
Sheriff Moon said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, “It will not be an easy or quick case to close. “Again, I urge our citizens to exercise restraint because our investigators are working on this case.”
FedEx spokesman Shri. Wherever this was possible, the recovered packages were being distributed to the desired recipients, Masilak said. If shipments are damaged, FedEx will try to work with shippers to reach a settlement, he said.
Mika Martel Lamonte, responding to a Facebook post by Sheriff Moon, wrote, “We received a package from the Valley of Delivery, although the food went bad a week after it was delivered, we were happy to receive it. .
Some residents said they were missing electronics and clothing. One woman stated that she had received someone else’s package and had given it to the right person.
Concerns about safe delivery of packages are not new. More than 1.7 million packages are stolen or missing every day in the United States, according to an analysis by The New York Times in 2019, according to Jose Holguin-Veras, professor of engineering and director of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Center of Excellence for Sustainable Urban. Freight system.
In urban areas, other issues, such as package theft and incorrect home delivery, prevent nearly 15 percent of deliveries from reaching customers on the first try, transportation experts said. In suburban and rural areas, porch chases often chase delivery trucks and snatch newly delivered packages from homes.
Wednesday, Jamison, Ala. About 75 miles south of the village where the packages were found, they announced that they had recovered about 20 FedEx packages that had been dumped in the woods along the road. It was not clear if the packages in Blount County were connected.
