Hundreds of FedEx Packages Dumped in Alabama Ravine, Authorities Say

Mika Martel Lamonte, responding to a Facebook post by Sheriff Moon, wrote, “We received a package from the Valley of Delivery, although the food went bad a week after it was delivered, we were happy to receive it. .

Some residents said they were missing electronics and clothing. One woman stated that she had received someone else’s package and had given it to the right person.

Concerns about safe delivery of packages are not new. More than 1.7 million packages are stolen or missing every day in the United States, according to an analysis by The New York Times in 2019, according to Jose Holguin-Veras, professor of engineering and director of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Center of Excellence for Sustainable Urban. Freight system.

In urban areas, other issues, such as package theft and incorrect home delivery, prevent nearly 15 percent of deliveries from reaching customers on the first try, transportation experts said. In suburban and rural areas, porch chases often chase delivery trucks and snatch newly delivered packages from homes.

Wednesday, Jamison, Ala. About 75 miles south of the village where the packages were found, they announced that they had recovered about 20 FedEx packages that had been dumped in the woods along the road. It was not clear if the packages in Blount County were connected.