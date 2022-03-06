World

Hundreds of Russian Orthodox clergy urge to ‘stop the war’ in Ukraine

More than 280 Russian Orthodox clergy have signed an open letter calling for an end to the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.

According to a translation in The Christian Post, the letter reads, “We mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

“The final judgment awaits everyone,” the letter continued, collecting signatures from 284 Russian Orthodox priests, archprests and deacons as of Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

On Saturday, November 10, 2018, a thousand-year-old monastery, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest places of Eastern Orthodox Christians in Kyiv, Ukraine, was surrounded by morning fog.

(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka, file)

Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for calling for emergency law, other ‘oppressive measures’

“We remind you that the blood of Christ, shed by the Savior for the life of the world, will be accepted in the holiness of communion by those who order the killing, not in life, but in eternal torment.”

The clergy further lamented that the divisions that have been broken by the ongoing conflict, he wrote, “It saddens us that in Russia and Ukraine our children and grandchildren need to build bridges of respect and love to begin to be friends again. “

“Stop fighting,” the letter ended.

Metropolitan Epiphanyus, newly elected head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, is conducting a service while sitting on his throne at Kiev's Metropolitan and All Ukraine, Sunday, February 3, 2019, at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine.

(Ephraim Lukatsky / AP Photo)

Russia’s victory in Ukraine would be a “catastrophe for complete religious freedom,” the human rights leader warned

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed deep concern over the safety of religious minorities. Ukraine In the Russian invasion, with USCIRF Chair Nadin Menza Gadget Clock told Digital last week that secular clashes could have religious consequences.

“Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression is destroying lives across Ukraine, separating families and destroying communities,” Menza said. “As this horrific tragedy unfolds, there is a significant potential for religious violence and serious violations of religious freedom associated with Russia’s ongoing aggression and occupation in Ukraine.”

A 2018 survey found that approximately 67.3% of Ukraine’s population identifies with some form of Orthodox Christianity, 28.7% with the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), 23.4% with only “Orthodox” and 12.8% with UOC-MP.

Timothy Neroji and Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

