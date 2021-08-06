Hundreds of Thousands of Bikers Expected in Sturgis Despite Delta Variant
Although most major events were closed last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has moved forward, causing health experts to panic as nearly half a million Motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on the Black Hills of South Dakota.
This year’s rally, which began on Friday, is expected to draw even larger crowds, just as the infectious Delta variant is producing more new cases of the virus nationwide than at the same time last year.
It remains to be seen which path the virus will take through Sturgis.
Transmission is more difficult outdoors, vaccines significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, and South Dakota has the fewest new cases of the virus per capita in the United States. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Delta as contagious as chickenpox, and people are traveling from all over the country – several southern states having their worst pandemic epidemics – to an area with a relatively low vaccination rate. .
Hundreds of new cases were linked to last year’s rally, but as the infected bikers returned to their home countries, it made contact tracing difficult and obscured the true tally.
Sturgis officials have pointed out that this year’s rally will offer coronavirus tests, free masks and hand sanitizer stations. For the first time, participants will be allowed to take alcoholic beverages outside without fear of being fined, in an effort to limit crowds inside bars.
These precautions are accompanied by warnings.
“We encourage people who fall into a high risk category, whether due to their age or co-morbidities, to come next year,” said Dan Ainslie, City Manager of Sturgis.
The constant roar of engines signaled the arrival of thousands of bikers on Friday. By mid-morning, Main Street was packed with attendees, walking side-by-side on sidewalks or gathered near dozens of bikes parked outside businesses. A parade kicked off the 10-day rally, in its 81st year, with the Budweiser Clydesdale horses in the lead.
Local business owner Toni Fisher, 63, had anxiously watched growing crowds of people flock to her hometown over the past week. Although she and her husband are both vaccinated, Ms Fisher suffers from fibromyalgia and said she worried about the risks of getting an infection that could affect her health for months.
Whatever minimal precautions people took in the past year, they’ve drifted away like motorcycle exhausts, she said. “This year it’s wild,” she said. “Nobody cares.”
The pandemic has ravaged the massage business Ms Fisher runs, but she said she was unsure whether she would offer massages during the rally. She has a handful of hidden dates on the schedule, and she and her husband are once again welcoming campers to their backyards. Her husband plans to deliver pizza for extra cash during the rally, further adding to Ms Fisher’s concerns.
She’s resumed wearing face masks when she goes to the supermarket, but says she’s virtually alone in taking precautions, even as the Delta variant is fueling an outbreak of infections across the country.
“I don’t know what to do here,” she said.
Other big outdoor events are returning this summer, in part due to vaccine availability. Attendees at the recent Lollapalooza music festival, which brought people together in downtown Chicago, had to either provide proof of vaccination or show a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours.
The motorcycle rally in Sturgis will not have a similar selection process. Vaccines will be available at the event, including the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, but it takes time to build up the immune system.
Meade County, which includes Sturgis, has a 37% vaccination rate – significantly lower than half of Americans who are fully vaccinated – and the six counties bordering it have even lower vaccination rates.
Dr Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, headquartered in Rapid City, SD, said there were almost no cases of the virus in the region at the end of June. But like in every other state, cases have increased in recent weeks.
“For us, all 100 percent of the cases were unvaccinated people,” Dr Kurra said of the recent increase. “We want to make sure people have access to the tests so that if there is an outbreak, we can detect it early.”
About a week before the rally kicked off, bikers across the country started packing at hotels in Rapid City, said city mayor Steven Allender. Mr Allender said he had been in contact with local health authorities on how best to prepare for the influx of visitors, but his office had not tried to impose restrictions on the event.
“The government has tried to help save lives, but it has failed because of the political climate and the debate” over the use of masks, Allender said. “I would say that today nothing can stop it, that communities across the state have taken a stand for themselves.”
At the end of last year, Mr Allender enacted a mandate for masks in all buildings in the city and urged city council to pass a broader ordinance requiring masks – a measure which ultimately failed. South Dakota was among several states that did not put in place a lockdown or mandatory mask requirement during the height of the pandemic.
For most of the year, Sturgis is a relatively quiet town of about 7,000 people nestled next to a 1.2 million acre forest, with a motorcycle museum as the main attraction. But every summer the city changes as the bikers descend. Last year, as the pandemic disrupted daily life in America and forced the cancellation of music festivals and other large gatherings, more than 60% of Sturgis residents preferred to postpone the motorcycle rally, according to a city sponsored survey. But this year, there were few public apprehensions.
The state Department of Tourism has estimated that the annual festival, with renowned sponsors this year including Budweiser, Harley-Davidson and Coca-Cola, generates around $ 800 million in revenue. It’s quite a sight: When bikers from the United States and Canada, at least in typical years, make their pilgrimage to Sturgis, the otherwise quiet stretch of Interstate 90 is crowded with motorcycles.
“The Sturgis Rally is all about getting on your bike and exploring this great country through our open roads,” State Governor Kristi Noem said in a statement. “Bikers come here because they want to be here. And we love to see them! There is a risk associated with everything we do for a living. Bikers get it better than anyone.
Jack healy contributed reports.
#Hundreds #Thousands #Bikers #Expected #Sturgis #Delta #Variant
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.