Hundreds of Thousands of Bikers Expected in Sturgis Despite Delta Variant

Local business owner Toni Fisher, 63, had anxiously watched growing crowds of people flock to her hometown over the past week. Although she and her husband are both vaccinated, Ms Fisher suffers from fibromyalgia and said she worried about the risks of getting an infection that could affect her health for months.

Whatever minimal precautions people took in the past year, they’ve drifted away like motorcycle exhausts, she said. “This year it’s wild,” she said. “Nobody cares.”

Updated August 6, 2021, 7:54 p.m. ET

The pandemic has ravaged the massage business Ms Fisher runs, but she said she was unsure whether she would offer massages during the rally. She has a handful of hidden dates on the schedule, and she and her husband are once again welcoming campers to their backyards. Her husband plans to deliver pizza for extra cash during the rally, further adding to Ms Fisher’s concerns.

She’s resumed wearing face masks when she goes to the supermarket, but says she’s virtually alone in taking precautions, even as the Delta variant is fueling an outbreak of infections across the country.

“I don’t know what to do here,” she said.

Other big outdoor events are returning this summer, in part due to vaccine availability. Attendees at the recent Lollapalooza music festival, which brought people together in downtown Chicago, had to either provide proof of vaccination or show a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours.

The motorcycle rally in Sturgis will not have a similar selection process. Vaccines will be available at the event, including the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, but it takes time to build up the immune system.