Hundreds of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria



Hundreds of urban areas in the United States are becoming rural, but not because people are leaving.

It is true that the US Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small towns, cities and villages designated urban a decade ago will be considered rural.

This is important because urban and rural areas qualify for a variety of federal funds. Some communities are concerned that the change could affect health and health clinics in rural areas, as well as transportation and education funding from federal programs. But other community leaders nominated for losing their urban status said it would make no difference.

“We’re rural, and we feel rural, and we’ve already identified,” said Randy Rigg, administrator of Mouston, Wisconsin, a town of 4,347 inhabitants, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Madison.

Groups such as the American Hospitals Association say the changes, which are being made in the largest definition in decades, could create problems for people in need of medical care in rural areas.

“Moving forward with the new definition could limit the number of rural health clinics and have a negative impact on access to rural services,” said Shannon Wu, senior associate director of policy at the Hospitals Association.

For starters, the Census Bureau is switching to housing units instead of people as the basis for calculating what an urban area should be. Bureau officials say the change will make it easier to update the U.S.’s decade-long head counts. Under the method the housing calculation remains accurate.

At least 2,500 people must be in one place to become urban under the old standard, which has been in place for more than a century. Now, it requires at least 2,000 housing units, equivalent to about 5,000 people. A revised list of urban areas will not be released until the end of this year, but one-third of areas that were considered urban a decade ago will be pushed to rural areas under the new criteria.

In the past, 25,000 to 49,999 inhabitants were considered “urbanized areas” with a population of 50,000 or more, compared to “urban clusters”. But those differences will be eliminated and everyone will be called urban according to the new definition.

Some communities have expressed concern that changes to housing units could devalue some areas if the Census Bureau uses an average of 2.6 people per household for its calculations. In Madera County, California, for example, there are 3.3 people per household, and this change “will not fully represent the community,” Patricia Taylor, executive director of the Madera County Transportation Commission, said in a letter to the bureau last year.

The Census Bureau says the new definition should only be used for statistical purposes. But the bureau’s urban areas form the core of metro and micro-regions, and its definitions provide the basis for how other agencies classify urban and rural areas in determining eligibility for federal funding. The Bureau reviews the definition every 10 years after a census, and the urban population grew from about 45% of the total U.S. population in 1910 to more than 80% a decade ago.

Michael Ratcliffe, a senior geographer at the Census Bureau, said: “We heard people say that 2,500 was too low. That was the impetus for growth.”

Different federal programs use different definitions of urban and rural and some communities are eligible for rural funding for some programs and not for others. But any change would have “significant implications for many groups and communities,” said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire who studies rural issues.

“Another potential concern for many rural communities is that if many existing urban areas are redefined as rural, competition for limited rural funding will increase,” Johnson said.

An alliance of associations representing city, county, planner and transportation groups objected to many of the changes proposed last year, saying changes in housing units from people would miss the diversity of development and land use types.

The Census Bureau has tried to address those concerns by creating a three-tier urban area definition for the census block, which is the smallest geographical unit in the country. The census blocks would be urban if they had 425 housing units per square mile, equivalent to 1,105 people. Prior to the change, census blocks of at least 500 people per square mile were considered urban.

The new title gives the bureau a way to distinguish between “urban nuclei” and less densely populated areas, usually on the edge of urban areas.

Bill Kirz, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations, said the Census Bureau’s revision, adding different levels of urban area based on density, “was an adequate compromise.”

For the town of Dimot, Indiana, 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of South Bend, which will no longer qualify as an urban area, this is not really important from a “status” perspective, “said town manager Michael Kane.

“Who you are. The number of people doesn’t matter. It’s the spirit of the community that matters, whether your city is an integrated group that cares for each other,” Kane said.