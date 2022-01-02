Hundreds run into water for the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge



CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) — A bunch of brave souls ran into the water on Saturday for the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island.

This was the group’s 119th New Year’s Day dip into the ocean. The event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The spectacle does more than just attract the daring and those who want to watch them – it also raises money for local non-profit groups.

ALSO READ | Long Island woman arrested for giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home without permission

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415102"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> A Long Island woman has been arrested for giving a teen an unauthorized COVID vaccine shot inside her Sea Cliff home.

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo