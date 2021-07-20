Entertainment

Hungama 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav Offer to Role of Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah No Regrets | Why did Rajpal Yadav leave the role of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta..’, now the reason given in the interview

18 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hungama 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav Offer to Role of Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah No Regrets | Why did Rajpal Yadav leave the role of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta..’, now the reason given in the interview
Written by admin
Hungama 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav Offer to Role of Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah No Regrets | Why did Rajpal Yadav leave the role of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta..’, now the reason given in the interview

Hungama 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav Offer to Role of Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah No Regrets | Why did Rajpal Yadav leave the role of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta..’, now the reason given in the interview

Next
news

Quit the task, gave up and Nikki Tamboli was out in the first week; Now what was the reason


#Hungama #Actor #Rajpal #Yadav #Offer #Role #Jethalal #Tarak #Mehta #Ooltah #Chashmah #Regrets #Rajpal #Yadav #leave #role #Jethalal #Taarak #Mehta #reason #interview

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment