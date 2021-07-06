Hungama 2 First Song Chura Ke Dil Mera Released, Fans disliked the Song | There was a ruckus on the very first song of Hungama 2, people are telling lies to the makers

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty has once again stepped into the film world. The trailer of his film ‘Hungama 2’ has come out and now the first song of the film ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ has been released.

people didn’t like the song

The first song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Hungama 2’ has been released. People are furious when this song is released. Let us tell you, this song is a remix version of the old song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. For this reason, many people have become angry because they did not like this song of the new version at all.

Paresh will doubt his wife

According to the story that is understood after watching the song, Shilpa Shetty is playing the role of Paresh Rawal’s wife in the film. Meanwhile, Shilpa tries to help Meezaan Jaffrey get out of trouble, but Paresh Rawal thinks that his wife i.e. Shilpa Shetty is having an affair with him and the confusion increases and they get laughs.

this is the story of the film

Shilpa Shetty is the wife of Tiwari ji i.e. Paresh Rawal. They suspect that Shilpa is having an affair with Meezaan Jaffrey. On the other hand, Pranita Subhash’s character alleges that Meezaan is going to be the father of her child. Rajpal Yadav and Tiku Talsania are also in the middle. There are a lot of funny twists in the story and the trailer itself is enough to tickle. The original story is about a child. All the confusion arises from here as to who is the father of the child.

