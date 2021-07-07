Hungry Shark Evolution 8.7.0 APK for Android – Download



Hungry Shark Evolution is an entertaining action game in which you control a shark roaming the coast and driving humans and other marine animals into a panic as you unleash your hungry fury.

Take control of a very Hungry Shark and go on a frantic ocean rampage, surviving as long as possible by eating everything and everyone in your way. Explore a beautiful underwater world and evolve iconic sharks like the Great White and Megalodon. Hungry Shark Evolution has more than forty different levels. Each level holds tons of secrets and hidden items waiting for discovery. Find them, and you’ll unlock new objects for equipping your shark.

In This Action-Packed Aquatic Adventure, You Can:

Unlock more than a dozen unique sharks and other fantastic creatures.

Enjoy awesome 3D graphics and sound effects.

Explore an open world both above and below the waves.

Recruit Baby Sharks to boost your predatory powers.

Find and collect sunken Bonus Objects.

Discover and devour mysterious creatures of the deep.

Take part in regular in-game events and win limited edition prizes.

Play offline wherever you are – no Wi-Fi needed.

Equip awesome accessories like Lasers, Jetpacks, and Top Hats.

Attack with intuitive touch or tilt control.

Synchronize your game easily across Android devices.

Hungry Shark Evolution is posted in the Arcade category and is developed by Ubisoft Entertainment. The average rating is 3.0 out of 5 stars on our website. However, this app was rated 4.5 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. You may also leave your review for Hungry Shark Evolution on our website so that our users may have a good idea about the app. If you want to know more about Hungry Shark Evolution then you may visit the Ubisoft help center for more information. An average rating of 4.5 is calculated by taking account of ratings by 5,707,839 users. The app was rated 1 star by 303,249 users and 5 stars by 4,279,008 users. This app has been downloaded a minimum of 100,000,000 times but the number of downloads might be as high as 500,000,000. Download Hungry Shark Evolution if you need a free app from the Arcade category for your device but you will need the Android 4.1 version or higher to install this app.

The app is available in English.