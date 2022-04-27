Hunter Biden assistant believed Joe Biden would cover legal fees tied to business deals: 2019 email



Hunter Biden’s aide said it was his “understanding” that Joe Biden would temporarily cover his business debt of up to $ 800,000, according to a 2019 email.

Katie Dodge, Hunter’s then assistant, emailed Linda Shapero, founder of the Virginia-based Global DZ Bookkeeping Firm, in January 2019. In his email discussing loans and bills racked up by Hunter Biden, Dodge claims that “Hunter’s father” will be based on a bill. According to the New York Post, her son’s career is changing.

“I talked to Hunter today about his bill,” Dodge wrote. “It is understandable that Hunt’s father will cover these bills in the short term as a Hunter transition in his career.”

The email addressed himself directly to the “VP team” in the body of the message and was carbon-copied to Richard Rafner – a personal assistant who worked for Joe Biden at the time.

The email is the latest in a series of discovered communications sent and received by Hunter Biden during his father’s tenure as vice president. Hunter Biden found data on a laptop left in a computer repair shop in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The emails show deep financial ties with Chinese investors and include a variety of conversations that seem to refer to asking Joe Biden for help with personal business matters.

Gadget Clock reached out to the White House for a digital comment but received no response.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Tuesday she had no information about a dozen meetings at the White House. Hunter Biden Its former business partner and President Biden When he was vice president.

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich if the president still maintains his position that he had not spoken to Hunter Biden about his business dealings, Saki said, “He has maintained the statements he made in the past.”

The meeting with Joe Biden was one of 19 visits by Eric Schwerin to the White House, where he met with various aides to the vice president, according to a visitor log archived by the Obama White House.