Hunter Biden associate visited Obama-Biden White House 7 times after becoming head of company with CCP ties



First in FoxFrancis “Fran” is a Chinese man from 2015 to 2016, after leaving the White House as an adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden in the summer of 2014 and becoming president of a DC-based company founded by a Chinese executive with ties to some high-ranking Communist Party officials. Went to the White House at least seven times.

The man who frequently emailed Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin about business transactions involving the Harvard Group in 2015 and 2016 made multiple visits to the White House at the time, including attending the White House holiday reception in December 2015. The executive who founded the Harves Group.

The White House’s 2015 and 2016 visitor logs show that the man met with his sister, Ann Mary Muldun (person), who Worked before For Schwerin and Hunter in Rosemont Seneca Partners, at least four times, before joining Vice President Biden’s office in May 2014. Another list for the person in March 2016 was a meeting with Steve Richetti, who was Biden’s chief of staff from 2013 to 2017 and is currently Biden’s White House counselor.

Hunter Biden Business Partner Visits 8 Extra White Houses in 2016, Visitor Log Show

The man, who served as an adviser to Vice President Biden in the Obama administration and a special assistant to President Obama between 2009 and 2014, left the White House in late July 2014 for a “special advisory role” at the University of South Carolina. Alma Mater, less than six months before he became president of the Harves Group, in January 2015, where he “[h]Helped build DC-based companies and established a “global partnership” in China.

A Politico profile piece on the person’s departure from the White House in 2014 revealed that the man traveled with the then Vice-President Biden to 49 of the 50 countries he visited between 2009 and 2014, including China and Serbia. The article also includes quotes from people who admire Biden and then-Second Lady Jill Biden.

“In an emergency, everyone from the Secret Service to my communications and policy team, the first person they go to is Fran,” Biden said.

“Fran Joe and I were like boys,” said Jill Biden. “For eight years, we’ve been traveling the country, vacationing together … Fran may be leaving office, but he will always be a part of our family.”

For the record of tax refund transfer from the father of the business partner of Republican Press Hunter Biden

Fran Person responded to a Gadget Clock digital inquiry Thursday evening about the White House visit, saying they were “personal in nature” and that he was “visiting with old colleagues and friends” with whom he had worked for six years during the Obama administration.

“These visits were of a personal nature, meeting old colleagues and friends with whom I worked during my six years there, and completely unrelated to my work with Harves Entertainment which was creating experience and attraction with iconic brands across the sports and entertainment industry. The person said.

The individual did not address whether he contacted or met with Obama-Biden administration officials outside the White House to discuss a Harvard-related business deal. He did not say whether he or Hunter had introduced Zhang to Biden.

Fox business Previously reported Hunter’s private equity firm, Rosemont Seneca Advisors, has financial interests in multiple Harves affiliates.

In March 2017, Schwerin emailed Hunter about the interests of their firm, which has a 5 percent stake in Harves Amusement Park and ownership of Harves Sports and Entertainment, both under the Washington, DC-based Harves Group.

Hunter’s acquaintance with the Harvard Group came about two years ago when Fran, the then president of the Harvard Group, sent him a message in July 2015 inviting him to visit Zhang and his family in China.

“Bo Zhang and his family will host us,” the person wrote in an email. “They are a great family in China with a lot of respect and relationships. Bo graduated from the American Universe in the late 20’s, and his parents owned the Harves Century Group in Shenyang – a top-tier private Chinese real estate development. The organization. “

The person’s email said that Zhang was “preparing to take over his family’s dynasty” and that the visit was not about selling Biden for anything, but more about “growth”.[ing] That relationship, “adds that” there will be a lot of big things that will come down the road that we can work on. “

“His mother is actually the chairman of the company, which is unique in China,” the person wrote. “They are very personal, and will not tell anyone about your arrival. Bo’s father-in-law is actually the governor of Hainan (Chinese Hawaii), which he does not advertise at all.”

Zhang’s father-in-law, Liu Sigui, later Selected In 2017, he became the secretary of the Communist Party of Hainan Province To consider A “loyalist” to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Harves Century Group, a China-based entity owned by Zhang’s parents, is supported by the state-owned China Development Bank. It is the parent company of multiple US-based Harvard affiliates, including Harvard Investment Group (HIG), Harvus Sports and Harvos Global Entertainment, where the individual is now its CEO according to LinkedIn. He is also the CEO and co-founder of Dreamcube Innovation, a company that Fast Company described as a “tempting new technology and brand that has already signed agreements with the NBA as well as the Manchester United Soccer Club” which has been established throughout “China.”

It doesn’t look like Hunter can do what the man took to China in 2015. However, multiple emails reviewed by FOX Business show that the person and Zhang have met Hunter and Schwerin multiple times in Washington.

They emailed backwards to coordinate potential Harves-related business transactions. Hunter referred to Zhang as his “good friend and business colleague” in a 2016 email.

One of the names copied in the email was James Bulgar, nephew of the infamous Boston Crime Boss Whitey Bulgar. In addition to appearing Help Just a few years before Biden received a Chinese business license for his uncle’s telemedicine company, Bulgar played an influential role in Hunter’s Chinese business venture.

In addition to communicating about the Schwerin, Hunter, and individual business deals, Hunter worked behind the scenes to send an email pitch to raise money for the person’s failed congressional campaign in 2016, where he received $ 2,700 from Schwerin and Hunter, including থেকে 1,000 from Second La. Jill Biden. Zhang and his mother, Jinglan Shao, both donated a maximum of $ 2,700 each to Fran’s campaign.

A White House official criticized the Trump administration’s “transparency” issues and turned away from a Gadget Clock Digital media investigation into a person’s visit to the White House during the Obama administration.

“These are all meetings that have been public for years because both the Obama-Biden administration and this administration have released visitor records in the interest of transparency – a practice that has been closed in Trump’s years,” the official said.