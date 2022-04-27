Hunter Biden business partner made 8 additional White House visits in 2016, visitor logs show



First in Fox: Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, visited the White House at least eight times in 2016, meeting with then-Vice President Biden’s Chief of Staff Steve Richetti, who is currently serving as Biden’s White House counselor and an aide to Biden’s office. Investment firm Schwerin & Hunter managed.

These eight additional visits, in addition to the 19 previously known Schwerin tours, bring the total number of his White House visits during the Obama-Biden administration to 27.

Schwerin, president of the dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, visited Richetti at least twice in 2016. The two inspections took place on February 29 in Room 272 and on August 17 in Room 276 in the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB). According to the 2016 White House visitor log.

Riccietti was a longtime adviser to President Biden and served as his chief of staff from 2013 to 2017. He is currently serving as a White House Counselor in Biden.

Schwerin met with Ann Mary Parsons, who worked as a general assistant at Rosemont until 2014 before joining Biden’s office, at least three times between February and June 2016, a Gadget Clock digital review found. According to a White House visitor’s log, Schwerin met him on Biden’s “West Y”.[ng]Office on 24 February, 8 April and 9 June. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The man is not only a former aide to Rosemont Seneca Partners, but also the sister of Francis “Fran”, a longtime Biden colleague who left the White House in May 2014, a few months after joining Biden’s office. Biden’s adviser between 2009 and 2014, where he traveled to 49 of the 50 countries, including China. Fox Business previously reported on Fran সম্পর্কois’ relationship with Hunter Biden and Schwerin and how a Chinese executive was involved in a financial partnership with a company run by their private equity firm Franাঁois and with some high-ranking Communist Party officials in China.

According to emails reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital, both siblings used their official emails to communicate frequently with Hunter and Schwerin during the Obama-Biden administration’s role.

In addition to the individual and Riccietti, Schwerin made three more visits in 2016 with staff from Vice President Biden’s office. Schwerin met John McGrail, a Biden counselor, at the White House on July 15 and September 9. He also met with Caitlin Demers, who served as associate counselor in Biden’s office in 2016, June 28. He is currently a special assistant to President Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klein.

The latest revelations following a New York Post report are that Schwerin visited the White House and other official locations at least 19 times between 2009 and 2015.

One of Schwarin’s visits – November 2010 – was a meeting with Biden in the West Wing as he was still president of the defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners.

Eight of Schwerin’s other tours between 2009 and 2013 were with Joe and Jill Biden’s collaborators, the Post reported.

Biden meets Hunter Biden’s business partner at the White House in 2010: report

A White House official has turned his back on a media investigation by Gadget Clock Digital about Schwerin’s visit to the White House during the Obama administration, criticizing the Trump administration’s “transparency” issues.

“These are all meetings that have been public for years because both the Obama-Biden administration and this administration have released visitor records in the interest of transparency – a practice that has been closed in Trump’s years,” the official said.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie was asked about the visit Monday, but avoided the question.

As for Hunter Biden, the New York Post looks at the White House visitor log and reports that when the president was vice president, Hunter Biden’s business partner, including one with the vice president, made 19 visits to the White House. Briefing PBS reporter said.

“Can you help us understand why that business partner had access and what those meetings were?”

Saki responded that he had no knowledge of the meeting.

“I have no information on that,” he said. “I’m glad to see if we have any more comments.”

Schwerin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.