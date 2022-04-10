Hunter Biden federal probe should include Penn Biden Center anonymous donations: watchdog group



An ethics watchdog group has called on the federal government to expand Hunter Biden’s investigation to include the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center.

The National Legal and Policy Center says U.S. Attorney for the Delaware District, David C. Weiss should investigate the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center and the Truman National Security Project to determine if they were involved in political activities on behalf of Ukrainian energy company Burisma and Chinese interests, which would violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

At least $ 22 million in anonymous grants from China were given to the University of Pennsylvania, according to the Watchdog Group, which believes it can be “determined to promote Chinese interests” and will need to register as a foreign agent.

The Watchdog Group has complained that grants from China have increased since the opening of the Penn Biden Center in February 2018, including a single anonymous grant of $ 14.8 million.

High-value grants from China continue, with the university receiving more than 27 27 million in 2018 and more than 26 26 million in 2019. About $ 16 million of that money was paid anonymously from 2018, and 2019 6 million was also paid anonymously in 2019.

A complaint filed by Watchdog with the judiciary in 2020 states that Huang Ping, consul-general of the People’s Republic of China in New York, made the opening remarks at the 4th Annual 2020 Pen China Research Symposium.

The watchdog alleges the judiciary should investigate the grant.

“In short, the PEN and PEN Biden Center of the Pentagon should investigate whether there are any explicit or implicit terms attached to the $ 67 million grant and agreement from China, or a general understanding, either to avoid criticism. China and its policy.” Or to support some of the views of that country, “the complaint said.

Hunter Biden’s federal investigation has intensified in recent weeks as prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware seek a grand jury testimony about his foreign earnings, including that of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited.

Major media outlets such as the Washington Post and the New York Times have verified the truth of the email from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was first reported by the New York Post.

In late March, Sense. Ron Johnson, R-Weiss. And Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released a receipt claiming that CEFC, a state-controlled Chinese power company, had paid স 100,000 to Wells Fargo Clearing Service, with “more credit” going to Hunter Biden’s firm Ovasco.

“CEFC was run under the guise of a private company but for all purposes and objectives was a hand of the Chinese government,” Grassley said. “Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle through which the Communist Chinese government could enter the United States through the CEFC and its allies.”

The watchdog also called for an investigation into the Truman National Security Project, where Hunter Biden was a board member until 2020.

NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty said, “Hunter Biden did not work alone in the crack-induced fog. He was part of a network of individuals and organizations who received millions of dollars from foreign interests.”

A spokesman for the University of Pennsylvania told Gadget Clock Digital that the Pen Biden Center had never asked for or received a gift from China.

“The Penn Beaden Center has never solicited or received any gift from a Chinese or any other foreign entity. In fact, the university has never solicited any gift for the center. “Both donors are Americans. One hundred percent of the pen biden center’s budget comes from university funds,” the spokesman said.

