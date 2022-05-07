Hunter Biden laptop repairman details first encounter with president’s son



The man who recovered and returned Hunter Biden’s laptop to authorities wrote an article describing the night he met the president’s son.

John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of a laptop repair shop, was given a laptop by Hunter Beaden in April 2019 for repairs. The president’s son never returned to collect computers. The contents of the laptop sparked a political firestorm after nude photos, graphic videos and compromising emails were released to the public.

Details of the computer repairman’s first meeting with Hunter Biden were published in the New York Post on Friday.

Isaac describes Hunter Biden entering just before his store closes. According to Isaac, Biden brought the computer to him because of the water loss and he smelled alcohol when he entered the store.

Isaac claims that he did not recognize Hunter Biden until he asked for his name so that he could enter the store system. He inspected two laptops – a 15-inch Mac and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Although damaged outside of the 15-inch repair, Isaac was able to work on a 13-inch computer when Hunter Biden logged in himself.

According to Isaac, Hunter Biden’s password for the computer was “‘analf ** k69’ or something like that.”

After giving Hunter Biden an external keyboard to transfer his data from a 13-inch computer at home, Isaac says he started the process for the Mac. With the file transfer, the file name of the document and thumbnails of the photos were visible.

After losing sight of his client’s embarrassing photo, Isaac became increasingly concerned about the files he was transferring, including the financial statement.

Isaac has been the subject of intense speculation and discussion ever since he came up with the computer. He is accused of possessing Russian resources, political operatives and more.

Democratic Republicans Adam Schiff, CNN, The Daily Beast and Politico have all been sued for defamation after Isaac was accused of distributing Russian misinformation.