Hunter Biden laptop repairman sues Schiff, CNN, Politico, Daily Beast



John Paul Mac Isaac, a Delaware computer repairman who left Hunter Biden’s laptop, has filed a defamation suit.

The Democratic Republic has filed lawsuits against Adam Schiff, CNN, The Daily Beast and Politico – all of which have been charged with defamation for distributing Russian misinformation.

“After fighting for the truth, I just want to let the rest of the country know that there was a concerted and organized effort by social and mainstream media to block a real event with real consequences for the nation,” Isaac said. New York Post.

Isaac, the owner of the Mac shop in Trolley Square, said Gadget Clock His life turned upside down when the public found out Given the content FBI and former laptops New York City Mayor Rudolf Giuliani .

“Once the story came out and my name was leaked to the public, it was a matter of running and hiding at first. Now it’s just trying to rebuild my life and then want to do something that is not limited by public opinion about me. Some Russians are involved in misleading propaganda.” , ”He said.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie continues to dismiss questions from reporters about whether Hunter was involved in Biden’s business dealings during his tenure as Vice President.

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich on Wednesday whether President Hunter had spoken to his son’s business partners about Hunter’s business dealings, Saki said, “Again, nothing has changed from what I said yesterday. The president is not involved in business. His son’s business. . “