Hunter Biden laptop repairmen says FBI ‘didn’t seem interested’ in reviewing hard drive

Hunter Biden laptop repairmen says FBI ‘did not seem ‘ in reviewing hard drive



Unique: Laptop restore store proprietor John Paul Mac Isaac, who supplied Hunter Biden’s laptop service in April 2019, talks concerning the therapy his father obtained from the FBI whereas making an attempt to report the laptop’s investigations to the company.

In a quote from Gadget Clock Digital’s forthcoming e-book, American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Fact, Isaac describes his father’s confrontation with a “two-tiered justice system” that he “didn’t seem ” in reviewing. The contents of the laptop and advise him to “advocate up” and never talk about his outcomes with anybody.

It was October 8, 2019, and Isaac described the expectation of listening to from his father after he went to the FBI. That night time, round 8 a.m., Isaac lastly receives a name from his father informing him of the dearth of curiosity from the FBI area workplace.

“He drove into the glove bogie of his automobile and left the signed service order, then went to the armed FBI area workplace along with his army ID and a enterprise card,” Isaac wrote, describing his father’s method to returning the contents of the laptop. . “He introduced the ID and card to the receptionist and mentioned, ‘Ma’am, I’ve by no means executed this earlier than. Can I discuss to an agent?'”

In line with Isaac, the receptionist gave his father a kind he refused to fill out and as an alternative wrote “delicate” on it. Isaac mentioned his father waited about two minutes earlier than the receptionist instructed him in a small room “divided by a thick plexiglass window and a counter.” “Small objects can move below the counter and permit communication between either side of a microphone and speaker plexiglass,” Isaac mentioned.

“My father was sitting, and the receptionist opened a door for a person holding an incomplete kind on the opposite facet of the plexiglass,” Isaac remembers. “The agent sat subsequent to my father and requested, ‘Why did you refuse to fill out the shape?'”

Describing his father’s reminiscence of the encounter, Isaac writes that his father informed the agent that he “didn’t really feel comfy disclosing the knowledge” when he had no management over who would see it.

“Will you let me repair that?” The agent responded in line with the e-book.

“My father went to clarify the incident and his considerations for my security,” Isaac wrote. “As I’ve seen pornographic and geopolitically delicate content material, my life might be in hazard and the potential embarrassment of the individuals may disappear,” he mentioned.

This didn’t arouse the curiosity of the agent who requested Isaac’s father if there was a “sure menace” to his son’s life. After informing the agent that there was no quick menace, the agent informed Isaac’s father that, in line with the e-book, the company was “not concerned in state affairs” and that “this isn’t a federal difficulty.”

Isaac’s father informed the agent that his son had “a presidential candidate’s son’s laptop” and that it contained “a whole lot of unhealthy issues, and he wants your assist”, the place the agent requested if there was little one porn. On the laptop

“I do not suppose so,” her father replied. “My son did not go into element. Why would you ask me?”

“You mentioned there was pornography,” the agent replied, in line with Isaac. “What else did your son see?”

“Coping with international pursuits, the pay scheme for a recreation related to the previous administration, numerous international cash,” his father replied.

Isaac remembers from his dialog along with his father that the agent “does not seem ” and as an alternative asks his father how he received the laptop.

Describing how Isaac received Biden’s laptop, his father informed the agent that his son had a laptop restore store and that Hunter Biden had dropped it and by no means picked it up. Isaac says his father provided the agent a duplicate of the laptop drive and a duplicate of the contract signed by Hunter that the property left in the shop grew to become his property inside 90 days, however the agent was solely in the contract.

“I need to see the paperwork. I do not need to contact the drive,” the agent complained. “Get in your automobile and simply retrieve the paperwork.”

Isaac mentioned the agent made a duplicate of the paperwork and returned from the room for about 10 minutes to inform his father that he ought to discover a lawyer.

“I consulted with a regional authorized officer, and he suggested you to rent a lawyer,” the agent mentioned. He additionally informed Isaac’s father that he may “possess one thing that you don’t personal.”

“You are a good lawyer and do not discuss to anybody about it,” the agent added, in line with Isaac. “I’ve nothing left for you, and the door is on the left.”

Isaac writes that his father “sat there, aggravated, till the agent coldly reminded him the place the door was.”

“None of us knew what to suppose,” he mentioned in the e-book. “Maybe this was our first expertise with a two-tier system of justice – by which unusual residents threw the e-book for petty crimes (or, in our case, dishonest dismissal) when the wealthy and highly effective obtained whiteglove therapy. Maybe it was a foul one.” The case doesn’t need to contact the ten-foot pole. Anyway, we had been positive we had been on somebody’s radar now and in a worse state of affairs than earlier than. “

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop sparked a political firestorm after it was launched to the general public, together with nude images, graphic movies and compromising emails.

