Hunter Biden ripped Bill Clinton as ‘a–hole’ who ‘looks like s–t,’ said Clinton aides are ‘greedy’: Emails



Hunter Biden ripped off former President Bill Clinton as an “A-hole” in a 2016 email, and in 2015 emails targeted multiple of Clinton’s associates and now Delaware’s deputy chief. Attorney General, Alexander McLaren.

Exchange received by Gadget Clock Digital on April 8, 2016, Schwerin shared a video clip In an email thread with Hunter Biden and McLaren, Clinton, who was Deputy Councilor to Vice President Joe Biden at the time. The clip shows the former president clashing with protesters at the Black Lives Matter during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign event in Philadelphia, where he said the 1994 crime bill, known as the Clinton Crime Bill, was pushed by then-Sen. Joe Biden.

“Hillary did not vote for that bill because she was not in the Senate,” Bill Clinton said at the time. “She was spending her time trying to get health care for poor children – who are they? And their lives are important.”

At the time, Joe Biden had already canceled the 2016 presidential race and would be backing Hillary Clinton for the presidency in about two months.

The day after Bill Clinton blamed Joe Biden for the harsh penalties in the 1994 Crime Bill, Schwerin sent the clip to Hunter Biden and McLaren.

“What an ahole,” Hunter Biden responded. “And God makes him look like st.”

Schwerin added, “But it’s still called the Clinton Crime Bill.”

“Oddly enough,” McLarer replied, “after throwing unnecessarily [Joe Biden] Underneath the bus he gave the minority a heinous defense against the crime bill. “

“He’s still a hole,” Hunter Biden fired back.

In a March 2015 email exchange with McLaren, Hunter also broke Biden Clinton’s inner circle, including longtime Bill Clinton confidant Doug Band and Hillary Clinton’s former ally Huma Abedin, who were paid “greedy” in the public sector as well as in the private sector. At the same time

“Are you kidding me? How greedy can you be?” Hunter asked.

Hunter followed their behavior by calling them “small, greedy, venal, low-paying bulls.”

In another email in late 2015, Hunter Biden and McLaren continued to take shots at a close Hillary Clinton aide, in response to an article in the Washington Post with the headline, “While in State, Clinton worked with Chief of Staff Abu Dhabi.” Refers to Cheryl Mills.

“For FK. It’s incredible. It never ends,” McLaren said.

“Really unreasonable. If that were acceptable, would it be acceptable for Ron Klein to have the general advice of the Revolution while working as the VP’s COS?” Hunter asked.

McLarer responded positively, saying talks with Abu Dhabi were “a business deal with a backward, repressive, sexist (but very, very rich) foreign government.”

President Biden’s longtime confidant Ted Kaufmann also shot Hillary Clinton in an April 2016 email, which included several members of Biden’s inner circle, including Steve Ritchie, Mike Donilon and Hunter. The email said Clinton had a “big problem” in the South, pointing to her “family values”.

Emails have been published in a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, including his role on the board of directors of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited.

Hunter’s foreign earnings were first reported in a September 2020 report by Senate Republicans but have been gaining traction in recent months as thousands of emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop came to authenticate after media outlets such as The Washington Post and The New York Times initially dismissed him. The scandal and the original report of the New York Post for the 2020 election.

Hunter, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged in connection with the investigation, which is being conducted by U.S. Attorney for the Delaware District, David Weiss.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Schwerin, president of the dissolved Rosemont Seneca firm, has made headlines over the past few days, saying he has visited Obama’s White House 19 times and met with then-VP Biden at least once, the New York Post reported. Gadget Clock Digital reported Tuesday that there were eight additional White House visits in 2016, bringing the total to 27 at the White House.

Meanwhile, McLaren faced a national investigation last year after being nominated to work on the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden’s judiciary. McLaren was a prosecutor in the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2018 when the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether Hunter Biden committed fraud with his taxes, The Washington Times reported on January 3, 2021.

McLaren, who now serves as chief deputy attorney general at the Delaware Department of Justice, told the Washington Times at the time that he did not know about the case when he was a federal prosecutor. “I learned about the investigation through a press release from Hunter Biden,” he said.

Gadget Clock’ searches did not return to Schwerin and McLaren.