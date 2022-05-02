Hunter Biden ripped Obama strategist Axelrod as ‘giant a– hole’ for telling Biden not to run in 2016: Email



First in Fox: Hunter Biden, in a 2015 email to former President Obama’s chief strategist David Axelrod, asked his longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, and then-Vice President Biden’s Deputy Counsel, Alexander McLaren, not to ask Biden for a “vice president.” Torn. To run for president in 2016.

On September 13, 2015, in an email exchange received by Gadget Clock Digital, McLaren shared an excelled tweet with Hunter Biden and Schwerin. The tweet said the 2016 election was “still.” [Hillary Clinton’s] We have to lose despite the new vote. “

“HRC will have to lose despite the new polls. But it’s hard to motivate for strategic competition. ‘Hillary: Live with It’ is no noise!” Axelrod tweeted.

“I’m at risk of being told for the second time this week that I need therapy …” McLaren responded to the tweet. “This guy can do flying jumps. He can’t wait until he’s back [Joe Biden] Within a few months and telling him that it was time to run after the patron, the self-appointed kingmaker, earlier this year and telling him not to run (and then talking about the meeting on all TV). “

“He’s a giant hole,” Hunter replied.

Hunter Biden dismisses Bill Clinton as ‘A-hole’ who looks like ‘S —‘ says Clinton AIDS ‘greedy’

The email exchange took place more than a month before Biden’s announcement that the potential presidential campaign announcement window had been “closed”.

Biden said in an October 2015 commentary at the White House Rose Garden that “unfortunately, I believe we have run out of time, the time needed to run a winning campaign for the nomination.” “But when I am not a candidate, I will not be silent.”

Less than 2 years later, in a 2017 email exchange, Schwerin and McLaren took more shots at Axelrod for supporting Biden against Clinton, in response to a Washington Free Beacon article entitled, Lots of work “”

“Do you think he should have thought about this before supporting him by excluding others?!?” Schwerin said Biden is seen as referring to “others”.

“I am old enough to remember when he took the whole afternoon [Joe Biden’s] Time in the West Wing, arguing that he should come out [Hillary Clinton’s] Way because he was a good candidate and will win, “McLaren said.

Axelrod, a senior CNN political commentator and director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, expressed “100 percent” support for Hillary Clinton in early January 2015 during a phone call with Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin, according to an email from Abedin. Sent to other Clinton operatives. However, 2016 reports from WikiLeaks emails show that Clinton’s staff was concerned about Axelrod’s criticism of Clinton, and one aide even called her negative comments a “headache.”

This is not the first time that Hunter, McLaren and Schwerin have emailed a fellow Democrat. Gadget Clock Digital reported last week that the trio had taken shots targeting Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton’s campaign and some of her top associates.

The day after Bill Clinton blamed Joe Biden in 2015 for the provision of harsher penalties in the 1994 crime bill, Schwerin sent the clip to Hunter and McLaren, urging Hunter to call him a “one-hole.”

“And God makes him look like s —,” Hunter added.

In another email exchange in late 2015, Hunter Biden and McLaren responded by firing on Hillary Clinton’s close associates in response to a Washington Post. Articles “While in the state, Clinton sat down with Abu Dhabi to discuss work with the Chief of Staff,” Schwerin shared with Sheryl Mills.

“It’s incredible. It never ends,” McLaren said.

“Really unreasonable. If that were acceptable, would it be acceptable for Ron Klein to have the general advice of the Revolution while working as the VP’s COS?” Hunter asked.

Axelrod, Hunter’s attorney, and McClure did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

Jessica Chasma of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.