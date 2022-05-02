Hunter Biden rips Obama strategist over 2016 snub; Manchin endorses Republican



Hunter corpse out – Hunter Biden tore down David Axelrod in a 2015 email that told then-Vice President Biden in 2016 not to run for president. Continue reading.

New Evidence – A missing teenager who died on the streets of San Francisco months ago may have been sexually assaulted while dying from a drug overdose. Continue reading.

Manchin crosses party line – Sen. Joe Manchin appeared in a Republican initial ad defending Republican David McKinley against claims that he supported President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda. Continue reading.

Boulder PD – The Boulder Police Department responds to John Ramsay, the father of the murdered Jonbenet Ramsay, for allowing an independent agency to conduct DNA tests. Continue reading.

ANTIFA breaks the rally – Antifa Portland GOP has been accused of attacking protesters because less staffed police struggled to respond in a timely manner. Continue reading.

Politics

No crisis will be lost – A top Biden official said on Sunday that global food shortages would push farmers to rely on more green energy. Continue reading.

Trey Gaud – Fox Host told the media that Americans are not paying attention to Kevin McCarthy’s leaked tapes despite the media’s obsession. Continue reading.

Mark Levine – The Fox host went on a lung slant for their “war against Donald Trump” against the Democratic Party. Continue reading.

Steve Hilton – Fox host DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was blown away when he insisted that the Biden administration had effectively handled the border crisis. Continue reading.

Task Force KLEPTOCAPTURE– Schumer says the United States should sell the assets of yachts, palaces and other Russian oligarchs, then send money to Ukraine. Continue reading.

Media

Cut off parents – A legal group sought answers if a school district violated students ‘right to privacy by conducting a survey on sexual orientation, parents’ political beliefs. Continue reading.

‘Witch Hunt Culture’ – MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Vice News reporter Paula Ramos have condemned the GOP bill’s “witch hunting culture” for banning abortion, CRT propaganda and sex and sexual orientation of young children. Continue reading.

White male ‘obsession’ – Charlotte Alter of Time Magazine dismissed Elon Musk’s search for freedom of speech on Twitter as “white.” Continue reading.

‘Gross’ Humor –Carol Markoviz said Biden was “gross” to see ridiculous jokes about the high price of gas and food, which “influences regular Americans by not attending fancy black tie diners.” Continue reading.

Left Dominance – Jason Riley of the WSJ claims that the Left will not be satisfied until it has “complete dominance” over everything. Continue reading.

Opinions

Patrick Elliott – The Supreme Court could file a major lawsuit against a former high school football coach who sought to impose prayers on his players. Continue reading.

Eli Steel – Lifelong Los Angeles resident describes what he saw as a child on the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots. Continue reading.

Andrew Moroz – My time in Ukraine confirmed one thing I already knew – the consciousness of Ukraine and its people will never be broken. Continue reading.

Dr. King of Alveda – I realize in America today, a lot of people are sensitive about ethnic and cultural identities, and we often equate skin color with color. Continue reading.

Jim Gilmore – Everybody I met in Ukraine had the message that Ukrainians are not Russians and that even if they win, they will never become Russians. Continue reading.

In other news

Fentanyl Family Talk Test Strips – Families who have lost babies to fentanyl share mixed feelings about today’s test strips. Continue reading.

Amber takes a hard stand – Actress Amber Hardy is set to testify in Johnny Depp’s explosive $ 50 million defamation suit. Continue reading.

Ready to start hitting – After the Houston Texans chose Derek Stingley Jr., he was ready to start work and said he was going to give his all. Continue reading.

Booted– Megan Merkel’s animated Netflix series “Pearl” was dropped during development, a report says. Continue reading.

Happy Birthday, Travis – On Saturday, reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to commemorate Travis Scott’s birthday. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“It’s not ironic. It’s not a hoax. That’s what the real Homeland Security Secretary is talking about this morning.”

– Steve Hilton

