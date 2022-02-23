Hunter Biden’s ex-lovers could come back to haunt him as federal grand jury investigates his tax affairs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hunter Biden’s women’s issues may return to plague her, as reports indicate that at least two of her ex-boyfriends testified before a federal grand jury investigating President Biden’s son.

Hunter first revealed in December 2020 that his “tax affairs” were under federal investigation. Delaware District U.S. Attorney David Weiss is overseeing the investigation.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee and the Senate Finance Committee conducted an investigation into Hunter’s foreign business transactions during his tenure as vice president in 2020 and discovered that there were at least four major transactions that banks identified as “potential criminal activity” in the Treasury’s finance department. Crime Enforcement Network.

One of the suspicious transactions is a 100,000 payment from a subsidiary of CEFC China Energy – which at the time was owned by Chinese billionaire Ye Jianming – to Hunter’s law firm, Ovasco, in 2017. To date, Hunter has not been criminally involved. To charge

GOP lawmakers call for probe into Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings

The ex-girlfriend testified

Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, underwear entrepreneur Joe Kestan, testified for five hours before a grand jury in Delaware on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. Kestan told the grand jury about Hunter’s luxury spending habits in luxury hotels in New York and California.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s child, also appeared to testify for hours before a grand jury on Tuesday. Roberts was spotted by the Daily Mail at a courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware. He refused to speak to the mail as soon as he left.

The mother of Hunter Biden’s child has testified in the financial investigation

Hunter apparently conceived Roberts shortly before he met Kestan and reportedly did not mention having an out-of-wedlock child – even in 2018, just days after her birthday.

According to an email reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital, Kestan and Hunter were looking for expensive homes in the Los Angeles area to lease together in 2018.

Between April 2018 and December 2018, Hunter and Kestan received several emails from Patrick Brown, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent who helped them find a home to lease. The houses included several properties in the expensive Malibu area.

On April 30, Brown addressed Hunter and Kestan in a message thanking Kestan “for taking a moment to chat with.” [him] About the lease search “and said he” looked at the inventory of what is there, looking at the middle century, the pool, the furnishings, and the size. [Hunter and Zoe] I saw, “but said there are not many options.

At the Hollywood Ball concert venue he mentioned a list of $ 7,000 per month. The other lists he sent in the following months ranged from 9,000 to $ 13,500 per month. Brown Hunter and Kestan did not respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment on whether they had leased any of his recommended properties.

Kevin McCarthy outlined the investigation and said the GOP would lead if they regained control of the House

Kestan, now 26, spent about five hours secretly testifying before a grand jury in Wilmington last Tuesday as part of Hunter’s tax investigation, in which he revealed that Hunter would instruct him to withdraw “thousands of dollars at once” from an ATM. Give him plenty of cash to spend on food and clothing according to the post.

A source told the Post that one of the questions asked was that Kestan knew where Hunter’s money was coming from, but he did not know.

Luxury hotel

Biden and Kestan were in a number of luxury hotels in New York City and California, including the Mercer, The Four Seasons, Sixty Soho and Soho Grand Hotels. The pair also rocked the Nomad Hotel, Hollywood Roosevelt, Jeremy West Hollywood and the Chatto Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles – staying a month at the LA Chatto, the Post reported.

Biden wrote in his memoir “Beautiful Things” that he was “blacklisted” from Chateau Marmont in 2018 for five months of drug use at the hotel, revealing the expensive hotspot where he “learned to cook cakes.”

In addition to emails from the Los Angeles real estate agent to the ex-couple, some of the email banks reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital show email notifications indicating that Hunter Kestan sent the money. During the two-day period in November 2018, Hunter sent three payments totaling 2,750 to Kestan.

Another email from February 2018 shows Biden from Kestan requesting $ 300 for a “Uber” in addition to a personal email from the couple from July of that year. The email referred to the “content” retrieval where Kestan said “there was a lot that we didn’t say.”

“I have a lot to learn from this experience, Hunter, and I can’t lose what we have as friends because of the current jealousy and our (personal) disability,” Kestan wrote.

“I have a lot of respect for you, and I want you to know how much my heart cares about you – no one or anything to use,” he continued. “I need to clear the air.”

Other emails exchanged after July 2018 showed friction between the couple as Kestan asked Hunter to contact her and said, “When you said you never called. I sent numerous emails and texts.”

“Joe, I swear to God I texted 20 times that I needed my medicine before I left for my friends’ funeral … wtf,” Hunter replied.

Other emails show that Kestan had difficulty communicating with Hunter.

Hunter’s attorney and Kestan did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.