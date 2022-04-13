Hunter Biden’s wife gives thumbs up on husband’s spirits amid federal probe



Exclusive: According to a video obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital, Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen gave a thumbs up on Tuesday when asked how her husband was doing in a loud chorus of Republicans demanding answers about his foreign business dealings.

Cohen, 35, was seen doing dry cleaning in Los Angeles when asked, “How’s Hunter? Is he okay?” – 8 according to the video provided by BACKGRID

Cohen reacted with a slight head and a thumbs up before climbing into the back of a black SUV.

Cohen was spotted by plainclothes Secret Service agents. It was reported last week that the Secret Service was running $ 30,000 per month into taxpayer funds to rent a house near the Biden family’s $ 20,000 Malibu home.

Cohen, a South African filmmaker and activist, married Biden in May 2019, six days after the meeting, and gave birth to their son, Beau, in May 2020.

“I fell in love with her right away. And then I fell in love with her every day,” Biden told ABC News in October 2019.

Cohen’s thumbs up comes as her husband Hunter maintains a low profile as Capitol Hill Republicans press for an investigation into her foreign financial ties, which have been a hotly debated political issue since the bombing New York Post reported until the 2020 presidential election. The contents of a laptop he left in a Delaware repair shop.

Biden’s federal investigation, which began in 2018, has prompted prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware to seek evidence from a grand jury about the source of the first son’s overseas income, including Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited. Biden served on the board of directors. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2018, prosecutors questioned one of Biden’s associates about his drug and alcohol abuse.

His foreign business dealings were first reported in a September 2020 report to Senate Republicans but have been gaining traction in recent weeks as media outlets such as The Washington Post and The New York Times initially came to authenticate thousands of emails from Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop. Scandals during the 2020 election and dismissal of the New York Post’s original report.

Hunter, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged with any crime related to the investigation.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.