Hunter Biden’s wife spotted at ritzy Malibu hot spot as first son keeps low profile amid federal probe



Hunter Biden His wife, Melissa Cohen, was seen leaving Rizi Angels The president’s son was seen lying in a loud chorus at a restaurant on Friday Republican Demands answers about his foreign business transactions.

Cohen, 35, was spotted leaving Malibu’s Nobu restaurant, a well-known posh beach destination for Hollywood celebrities and socialites, where patrons can find Japanese-inspired fare, including the popular Black Code for োর 42 with Miso.

Customers can also choose from an extensive wine list that includes $ 56 to $ 8,800 bottles.

Nobu has been frequented by such celebrities recently Travis Scott , Justin Bieber And Fool .

Cohen was spotted by Secret Service agents in plain clothes and earpieces. It was Report Earlier this week the Secret Service was shelling out বি 30,000 a month in taxpayer funds to rent a house near the Malibu home to the Biden family of $ 20,000.

After Cohen’s visit to Nobu, he was taken to a friend’s house in Malibu.

Cohen, a South African filmmaker and activist, married Biden in May 2019, six days after the meeting, and gave birth to their son, Beau, in May 2020.

“I immediately fell in love with her. And then I fell in love with her every day,” Biden said. To say ABC News in October 2019.

Cohen’s high-value publicity stunt comes as her husband Hunter maintains a low profile while Capitol Hill Republicans are pushing for an investigation into his foreign financial ties, which has been a hotly debated political issue since the New York Post bombingshell. Report Ahead of the 2020 presidential election on the contents of a laptop left in a Delaware repair shop.

The federal investigation against Biden, which began in 2018, found that prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware sought evidence from a grand jury about the source of the first son’s overseas income, including Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited. Biden served on the board. Prosecutors questioned a Biden associate in 2018 about his drug and alcohol abuse, The Wall Street Journal reported last week .

His first foreign business transaction Senate Republicans September 2020 report But the traction is gaining traction in recent days as media outlets such as The Washington Post and The New York Times come to authenticate thousands of emails from Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop after initially dismissing the scandal, and the New York Post’s original report, Run – until the 2020 election.

Republican Sense. Chuck Grassley And Ron Johnson They went to the Senate floor last week to raise concerns about what Hunter Biden and the Chinese government have said about the financial crisis.

According to a Receipt Provided by the senators, the state-controlled Chinese power company CEFC has paid স 100,000 to Wells Fargo Clearing Services and “more credit” goes to Hunter Biden’s firm Ovasco.

“CEFC was run under the guise of a private company but for all purposes and objectives was a hand of the Chinese government,” Grassley said. “Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle through which the Communist Chinese government could enter the United States through the CEFC and its allies.”

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee Sent A letter to Biden’s legal team this week called on law enforcement to “immediately” maintain any records relating to any business transactions. Obama Administration as well as his infamous laptop records.

