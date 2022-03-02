Sports

Hunter Dickinson scores 33, Michigan beats Michigan State

1 day ago
Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points in a 13-of-19 shooting and made nine rebounds to help Michigan State beat 87-70 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Houston added 17 points for Michigan (18-12, 10-6 Big Ten).

The Wolverines are tied for third place in the conference standings with Michigan State and the Rutgers – a game that trails 23rd Ohio State and 24th Iowa, in fourth place. The top four picks earned a double-bye in the quarterfinals of next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Houston was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit three free throws to give Michigan a good lead and create a spark of 14-0, when Dickinson scored within 3 1/2 minutes to make it 23-11. 13 minutes left in the first half. Dickinson scored six points, Diabetes threw a sting, and Terrence Williams II’s 3-pointer intercepted an 11-2 lead that gave the Wolverines an 18-point lead about a minute before the break. Michigan State is twice as far behind the rest of the way.

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half of an NCAA College basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(AP Photo / Carlos Osorio)

“It was special,” said Michigan interim coach Phil Martelli.

Gab Brown led Michigan State with 12 points (19-10, 10-8) and Tyson Walker scored 11.

“I’m crazy. I wanted to win just like anyone else,” said Brown, who was attending nearby Belleville High School. “It was a home game for me.”

The Wolverines were without coach Juan Howard, who served the third of a five-game suspension to hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Crabenhoft after the Badgers beat Michigan 77-63 on 20 February.

“I know she’s going a little crazy at home,” Dickinson said of Howard.

The Spartans have lost four of their last five last Saturday with their only win at No. 4 Purdue, 68-65.

The win against the Boilermakers tied Michigan State coach Tom Izo for the most wins by a Big Ten coach for at least 10 years at the conference. Former Indiana coach Bob Knight has won 662 games at Bloomington in 29 years (662-240, .734) and Izor has a career record of 662-262 (.716). Knight is the all-time leader (353) for winning the Big Ten Conference, second in Ezo 321.

The Wolverines will be at home for Wednesday’s game in Iowa before the end of the regular season in Ohio State on Sunday – four games in eight days, ending against three ranked opponents.

“It’s tough, but that’s what it takes right now,” Dickinson said of Michigan’s schedule.

Michigan State will play Ohio State on Thursday before ending the regular season at home on Sunday against Maryland.

