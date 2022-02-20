Huntington Beach police helicopter crashes in California; pilots hospitalized: reports



A Huntington Beach, California, police helicopter crashed into the water at Newport Beach on Saturday night, rescuing two pilots and taking them to a trauma center, according to reports.

Hunting Beach police confirmed the crash in a Twitter message around 7:30 pm local time.

“We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crashed in the Newport Beach area,” the message said. “Rescue efforts are underway and more information will be released if found.”

Dozens of eyewitnesses saw the helicopter land at Newport Beach around 6:45 p.m., KCBS-TV in Los Angeles reported.

According to the station, the helicopter was visible between Lido Isle and Balboa Peninsula.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Helicopter crashes in California A few hours after a helicopter landed in Miami Beach, Florida, another incident that witnesses are watching along the beach.

Two people were hospitalized in the Florida crash, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.