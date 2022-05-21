Hurricanes’ Antti Raanta using lessons from Henrik Lundqvist



Sitting on the podium and dealing with a query about Carolina backup goaltender Antti Raanta following the Hurricanes’ victory over the Rangers in Sport 2 of their second-round playoff collection, Brendan Smith’s thoughts drifted to Henrik Lundqvist.

Smith, who joined the Rangers throughout the 2016-17 season, was not in New York at Lundqvist’s peak. However the Carolina defenseman, who scored the primary purpose within the Hurricanes’ 2-0 win on Friday night time, remembers the aggressive intuition that made Lundqvist nice.

“He by no means wished to be scored on, even in apply, and he’d get upset if you did,” Smith mentioned. “And perhaps that wore off on [Raanta], enjoying with him.”

To know what Raanta, who backed up Lundqvist for 2 seasons on the Rangers, has executed for Carolina, requires first understanding what the Hurricanes misplaced when beginning goalie Frederik Andersen was misplaced to a lower-body damage. In 52 video games throughout the common season, Andersen had a .922 save share with a 2.17 goals-against common.

“This 12 months, he was among the finest goalies within the league,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour mentioned.

Antti Raanta makes a save throughout the Hurricanes’ Sport 2 win over the Rangers. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Submit

Raanta had good numbers as Andersen’s backup this season, as he has for many of his profession. However he’s a profession backup — although one who has saved the Rangers scoreless for the final 116:05 of this collection.

It’s not fairly within the mould of what Lundqvist did when Raanta was backing him up. The Rangers had simply 21 pictures on web Friday, with out many Grade-A probabilities. The majority of the credit score will rightly go to Carolina’s protection, which saved the Rangers’ high six fully vexed all night time, over its goaltender.

However the lessons Raanta discovered from Lundqvist are paying off.

“After I was in New York, clearly what Hank was doing there was eye-opening for me,” Raanta mentioned. “He was, in 2015, that was in all probability his seventh or eighth 12 months within the league. Yearly he was among the finest goalies. I used to be like, ‘That is the explanation why he’s the most effective goalie.’ He was all the time working, he was all the time attempting to get higher.

“Clearly [Benoit Allaire] in New York is without doubt one of the finest within the league as a goalie coach and as a human being. It was quite a lot of enjoyable to work with him and get to know Hank like that. Now you see [Igor] Shesterkin, he fights until the top, he strikes unbelievably and he makes the saves he has to. Generally he makes these big spotlight reel saves. It’s clearly in all probability one thing that comes from New York.”

Raanta is just not in a category with both of these names. However via two video games of this collection, he has two victories and Shesterkin, the presumptive Vezina Trophy winner, has zero. Raanta didn’t lean into that after Sport 2, however he did say that having Shesterkin throughout from him helps elevate his recreation. As for the marveling over the narrative, he left that to his teammates.

“I simply suppose it’s fairly outstanding what he’s executed, proper?” Smith requested. “I believe coming in and harnessing the second and stepping in and enjoying the best way he’s, it’s phenomenal.”