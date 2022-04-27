Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title



Vincent Trochek had one goal and one assist, Rocky Pitter Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night to win their fifth in a row and win the Metropolitan Division title.

Sebastian Aho, Tuvo Tervinen and Jordan Martinuk also scored for the Carolinas, and Brady Skegeyi provided two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second consecutive division title by winning the reorganized Central Division in last year’s short season, set a franchise record with 53 wins and 114 points, the top mark set in 2005-06.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’amore said: “I think you should probably take a minute and realize that this is a wonderful year, we did what we wanted to do.” “The great thing is the guys aren’t really excited about it. They know there’s something bigger that we’re trying to accomplish.”

It was the matchup of the top two teams in the Metropolitan where the Rangers have the first place within reach. Instead, the Hurricanes have beaten them for the third time in four meetings this season – twice in 15 days at Madison Square Garden – to take the division.

“I’m looking forward to this kind of game,” says Skjei. “It was a huge win for us. We are very happy that we won the division.”

Kochetkov, beginning his second career and appearing for the third time in a row, made 11 saves in the first half, 11 in the second and nine in the third, leading 3-0-0.

“It’s a great story, hopefully it will continue,” said Brind’Amor about the 22-year-old goalkeeper. “Nothing bothers him. Looks like he’s his.”

Chris Kraider has scored his 52nd goal for the Rangers, who have lost three of their two straight and seven and are sure to finish second in the Metropolitan. Jacob Truba and Alexis Lafrenier also scored, and Eger Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

“Sometimes I didn’t like our game, but overall we fought,” said Rangers coach Gerard Gallant. “We know where we’re going to end up. … First, second, no matter where you end up, you’re going to play a great team (playoffs).”

Aho jumped on a loose puck and pushed the Carolina lead 4-1, throwing a shot for his team-led Shesterkin in the 37th season of 32 seconds.

Truba scored his career-high 11th goal at 6:48 from left to right, bringing the Rangers back in between the two.

Schusterkin pulled for an extra skater, scoring 1:02 on the left side of Lafrenier’s right-hand side to get the Rangers into one. This was his 18th.

After a goalless first period, the Hurricanes took control of the second with three goals.

The Rangers had three powerplays in a row at 7:09 from the end of the first period to the beginning of the second. They managed four shots on goal at the advantage but could not break against the league’s top penalty-killing unit.

“It’s a game right there,” said Brind’Amor. “They get one there, everything changes. The crowd enters it, we’re behind 8 balls, the game is completely different. It was an important part of the game.”

At 7:05 a.m., Skozei – one of six former rangers on the Carolina roster – led the Trochek Hurricanes after beating Shesterkin in a slap shot from the left circle. This was his 21st season.

With 6:12 left in the second, Martinuk made it 2-0 when he deflected a shot from another former ranger, Derek Stepan, bypassing Shesterkin from the right circle. This was Martinuk’s fifth.

“It got me to the big biceps,” Martinuk said of his deviation.

3:02 Drag the Creder Rangers into one, leaving a backhander behind Kochetkov on the left. This tied Adam Graves (1993-94) for the second highest goal in a single season in the history of the franchise, just two behind the record set by Jerome Jagar in 2005-06.

“It’s a difficult thing to reflect on after that game … after a rate like that,” Kraider said.

Teravinen Carolina’s two-goal recovery when she skated in the left circle and defeated Shestarkin at 1:41 to go 21st in the period.

The Hurricanes beat the Rangers 14-11 in the first period and both goals made several excellent stops.

McDonald’s winner

Kreider 2022 Steven MacDonald was announced as the Rangers winner of the “Extra Effort” award. The award is given annually to a Rangers player elected in a fan vote for “going beyond and beyond duty” for shooting and injuring a former NYPD detective working in 1986. McDonald’s widow Patti and son Connor – a NYPD sergeant – were in attendance to present the award.

Milestone

Kraider’s goal was the 229th goal of his career, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for 10th place in franchise history. … Ahor’s goal gave him 400 career points. … with the Hurricanes, Tervinen scored his 100th goal. … Carolina F. Max Domi played in the 500th game of her career.

Small hand

Rangers dropped two men in the third round after forwards Artemi Panarin (upper body injury) and Andrew Cop (lower body injury) announced they would not return to the game.

“(They) should be fine,” Galant said. “Just be careful.”

The next one is coming

Hurricanes: Hosts New Jersey on Thursday night to close the regular season.

Rangers: Hosts Montreal on Wednesday night before the end of the regular season on Friday against Washington.