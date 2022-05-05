Hurricanes claim testy win vs. Bruins, take 2-0 series lead



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Carolina Hurricanes did not back down after losing another goaltender. Instead, they reacted physically and even to the brink of a confrontation with a team that had beaten them twice since the recent NHL playoffs.

And now, they are 2-0 up against the Boston Bruins in their first round series.

Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederiter each scored twice, and the Hurricanes overcame goalkeeper Aunty Runter’s early defeat to beat the Bruins 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Jasper Fast scored the game’s first goal for Carolina in another strong offensive display to start the series. Rookie goaltender Pitter Kochetkov saved Ranta with 30 saves.

Perhaps just as important, the Hurricanes were ready to fight every moment as the Bruins faced another ups and downs, taking penalties and time in the box.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re not going to push around, I guarantee you,” said Carolina defender Tony de Angelo, who had three assists.

Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.

The game quickly went from competitive in fashion to erratic and perfect honors – such as Boston’s David Pasternak knocked Ranta out of the game in the middle of the first period when he hit the goaltender on the head with gloves when he tried to bypass him.

Already injured No. 1 goalkeeper Frederick Andersen turned to Carolina Kochetkov to start the play-offs as Ranta came out bleeding from a clear facial injury.

After Ranta’s departure, the parties continued to deal with noise and injuries, as well as fights after repeated whistling. Notably, Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov had a bruise on his chest that lengthened Hampus Lindhome and caused him to stagger as he helped her get to the locker room a second time late.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he thought Svetnikov’s injury was “timely, but it looked high.” Carolina coach Rod Brind’amour was further annoyed by Pasternak’s injury to Runter.

“You never want to hurt the boys,” Brind’amore said. “I also don’t like to see our goalkeeper taken out. But one was valid, one wasn’t, if you really want to break it.”

Patrice Bergeren scored both goals for Boston, the first on a loose rebound in the second and then the third on a redirect to the crease. Linus Ulmark surrendered four goals in the second consecutive game and finished with 29 saves.

“We need a timely save, no doubt about it,” Cassidy said. “We got better. We came close to scoring. We scored a pair of goals. I thought (Kochetkov) did a really good job. There could have been more of the two of us.”

Appropriately, the game ended with the teams once again splitting up after playing the flute.

“There wasn’t a dull moment, that’s for sure,” said Brind’amor.

Penalty trouble

One of the post-whistle exchanges was between Kochetkov and Brad Merchand of Boston, who pushed Kochetkov from behind when he tried to play a puck.

The goaltender objected with the shaking of his stick, then his own shaking after the game, only Marchand saw that immediately his stick was waving and Kochetkov popping in his right arm. The duo drew a slashing penalty on a busy night in the box for the Bruins with 13 penalties for 28 minutes.

“You want to play in the flute,” Bergeron said. “You want to play physically and hard. But you want to make sure it’s the right way because obviously tonight they scored some goals in the power play and it basically hurt us.”

Losing Ranta

Ranta made 35 saves in Game 1 of his first career play-off and was injured after clearing the puck. Cassidy called it “a crazy drama.”

“His foot is holding his pad, he’s trying to block the clear but out of the way,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think there was any purpose.”

Brind’Amour doesn’t seem to see it that way. Asked later if he thought the Bruins were deliberately targeting his goaltenders, he said: “Well, what do you think? I can’t say anything more.”

Injury

Neither team had an update after the game about Ranta or Lindhome’s condition.

“He didn’t see me,” Svechenkov said. “Of course I feel bad and sorry for him.”

Offensive defender

Carolina has received offensive production from her defenders beyond Diangelo.

Jacob Slavin also assisted in Carolina’s first two goals. He also earned a style point, jumping from the Ahora redirection tip that sent a twist into Slavin’s leg before he defeated Ulmark at 15:30 in the first.

Unilateral number

Carolina has won five meetings this season with a combined score of 26-4. It was 16-1 in three regular-season meetings and 5-1 here in Game 1