Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour unhappy with 2nd period Bruins goal: ‘I would have bet my life on that one’



Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind had a problem with the NHL executive after the team lost the Game 4 of the Stanley Cup play-offs to the Boston Bruins.

Brind’amore told reporters after the game that he thought goalkeeper Aunty Ranta had intervened when Bruins forward Jack Dibrusk scored in the second half. Dibrusk’s score tied the game at two-one, but Boston would win, 5-2.

It turns out that Ranter’s pad was moved to a scrum in front of the net before Dibrusk’s goal. But it was unclear whether it was Dibrusk or a Carolina player who removed the pad, allowing Pak to get it for free. Brind’Amour used a challenge but to no avail.

“I risked my life for it. It’s clear – especially the scene we saw [the puck] He said via ESPN that his pad and slack are in the middle “But the guy came from the side, pushed his pads, pushed the puck out and put it in. It was a little different if the guy came in from the front. And the puck game. Gives. “

NHL rules that uphold the goal state: “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player (s) are trying to play a loose puck at the same time, incidental communication will be allowed inside or outside the crease, and any goal that is scored. That will allow. “

The Hurricanes then delayed the game’s penalty.

Boston’s power plate turned 5-on-3 after Sebastian Aho Patrice Bergen’s eye was cut off. With one second left in the power play, Brad Merchand will score his second goal of the game.

“That’s the expectation of every child – the chance to play in that cup,” said Marchand after the match. “These are the funniest games to play, when there is high emotion, high intensity and most of the line. If you can’t play in these games, I don’t know what you’re playing for.”

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.