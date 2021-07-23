Husband Chops Off Nose, Ears Of Wife’s Lover In Pakistan

Police said that Abdul Qayyum suspected that Muhammad Akram of his village was having an affair with his wife.

Lahore. In Pakistan, a case of cutting off the nose and ears of a man has come to light in connection with a love affair with his wife. The accused Abdul Qayyum has been arrested. According to the police, this information came to light on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday in Muzaffarghar village, 375 km from Lahore. Police said that Abdul Qayyum suspected that Muhammad Akram of his village was having an affair with his wife.

Cut off his nose and ears and left in critical condition

Police say that on Thursday, Qayyum along with a friend carried out this incident. He stopped Akram on his way home and took him to a secluded place. Here he cut off his nose and ear with a knife. With this he was left there in a serious condition. Akram has been admitted to Nishtar Hospital Multan. Here his condition is said to be serious. According to the police, they have arrested Qayyum. He has confessed his crime. It is being told as a case of honor killing.

Honor killing a big problem in Pakistan

In January this year in Pakistan, another case of “honour killing” caught fire. A man killed his wife and four children in Gujranwala city of Punjab province. The youth was identified as Imran. The police had called it a case of “honour killing”.

Honor killing is seen as a big problem in Pakistan. Every year more than 1,000 women and about 600 to 800 men are killed in the name of honor killings. Human Rights Watch’s 2019 report says an estimated 1,000 honor killings are reported in Pakistan every year. It is often seen that in cases of honor killing, both the victim and the accused belong to the same family.