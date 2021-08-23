Husband kills wife’s children Bihar: Bihar I triple murder family dispute

In Kaimur, Bihar, a man is accused of killing his wife and two children with a sharp weapon. The incident took place in Sondihara village near Bhabua police station. Accused Lal Babu Sah was caught by neighbors after the incident and later handed over to the police. According to police sources, a domestic dispute is said to be the main reason behind the murder.Bhabua police station SHO Ramchandra Mandal said on Wednesday that the accused had tried to destroy the evidence by cleaning blood-stained clothes, floors and weapons after committing the crime. We have seized two sharp weapons from the scene. This led to the accused killing his wife and children. It is learned that his parents, who were staying with Lal Babu Sahas, were not present at the house at the time of the incident. The FIR was lodged by the accused’s father-in-law Phulendra Sah.

The accused took a shocking step after a quarrel with his wife

The incident took place at Bhabua police station premises on Tuesday night, when accused Lal Babu Sah killed his wife and two innocent children with sharp weapons. Police have arrested the accused husband. Lal Babu Sah, a resident of Sondihara village, had a quarrel with his wife on Tuesday night for some reason, a police official said. In the argument, Lalbabu is accused of killing his wife and two innocent children with a sharp weapon while they were sleeping late at night.

Police are investigating the case

Ramchandra Mandal, station in-charge of Bhabhua, said that after reaching the villagers, the police recovered the three bodies. The deceased include Moti Devi (35), wife of Lal Babu, a daughter and a son. According to the villagers, the husband and wife often quarreled over small things. The police station in-charge said the motive for the murder was not yet understood but at first sight the cause of the murder could be a domestic dispute. Police have launched an investigation.

