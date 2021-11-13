Husband of ‘Sweetheart Swindler’ Sentenced to 85 Years for Bilking Older People



She will meet people over the age of 65 – on a dating website, on a plane or in a store. She will start a relationship with them, talk to them about God, love and her desire to be with them and raise their children, the plaintiffs said. Then she would bring up the situation in which she and her “brother” immediately needed money.

Ms. Boltos was 32 when she met 72-year-old Danny Barnett at the post office in January 2012, according to court records. Although they never lived together, they got married about four months after Ms. Boltos said she needed health insurance for her cancer surgeries, prosecutors said.

Mr Barnett bought Ms Boltos a home, where she lived with Mr Hill and her three children, according to court papers. Mr Barnett bought her a car and gave her Social Security and workers’ compensation checks.

When he was admitted to the hospital and “his mental capacity was not shown,” she obtained a power of attorney on his case, court documents said. After Mr Barnett died in 2016, she used her status as his wife to pay for his life insurance policy, prosecutors said. In total, she took $ 353,923 from him, prosecutors said.

Lori Warnell, head of the large financial fraud unit at the Tarantino County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, said authorities were able to recover two cars stolen from the victims, but neither of them had any money. She said Ms Boltos and Mr Hill had spent millions of dollars at the casino.

Mr. Olmsted said that with most of his life savings, Ms. Boltos and Mr. Hill denied them the freedom to do things they expected to do after retirement, such as building their homes and buying aircraft. They also took advantage of his love for her and his desire to help her and her three children, he said.

“They come into your life,” he said. “They trample on everything sacred in your life. You look really stupid. I felt really stupid. I became emotionally involved with her and emotions overcame common sense. “