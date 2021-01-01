Husband Wife Crime News In Hindi: Husband Forced Wife To Have Sex By Showing Porn Video: Husband Forced Wife To Show Porn Video

A very strange case has come to light in Cyber ​​City Bangalore. On Tuesday, Karnataka police arrested a businessman for allegedly forcing his wife to show pornographic videos and treat her like a video. The accused did not do so but also threatened to kill him, police said.The businessman’s name is 47-year-old Ravi. Basavangudi women police on Monday arrested him on the basis of a complaint lodged by his 36-year-old wife. In his complaint, the wife said that they have been married for 18 years. The couple has two daughters.

Wife accused – husband is gambler and bookie

The victim has alleged that her husband plays gambling and cricket betting. He also withdrew his cash savings and gold worth Rs 5 lakh. He has lost all money in gambling and has taken no responsibility for the family. She has mentioned in her complaint that her husband has started calming down on trivial matters. He would shout at her and even beat her.

Forced to act like porn videos

He showed her pornographic videos and forced her to act as shown in the video. When she denied his request, the accused harassed her to bring a dowry and threatened to kill her if she did not pay.

Asked to do property in his name … threatened to kill

The victim also alleged in her complaint that her husband forced her to register her property in his name. He repeatedly asked her to sign blank papers and threatened to kill her if all the property was not transferred to her name. Police are investigating the matter.