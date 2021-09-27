Entertainment

Husn Hai Suhana, Sara Ali Khan brought a treasure trove of forms to the event, she was felicitated

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Husn Hai Suhana, Sara Ali Khan brought a treasure trove of forms to the event, she was felicitated
Written by admin
Husn Hai Suhana, Sara Ali Khan brought a treasure trove of forms to the event, she was felicitated

Husn Hai Suhana, Sara Ali Khan brought a treasure trove of forms to the event, she was felicitated

photo 86549772

() She stays in the spotlight for her looks more than her movies. By the way, Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan base on social media, who loves her glamorous pictures. But now Sara Ali Khan has come into the limelight because of her traditional look. In fact, Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted wearing a costume, which people are very appreciative of. At a world event, Sara Ali Khan wore a matching bracelet and a colorful sari with earrings. Her Indian fans have been horrified by Sara wearing a sari at a world event. On social media, people are praising Sara for wearing a sari. See, some people’s reactions: Speaking of work front, Sara Ali Khan last appeared in ‘Coolie No. 1’ with Varun Dhawan. Soon Sara will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her next film ‘Atarangi Re’.

#Husn #Hai #Suhana #Sara #Ali #Khan #brought #treasure #trove #forms #event #felicitated

READ Also  The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti Pens Down A Personal Note And Reveals She Is Unemployed

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment