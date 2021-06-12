HYBE’s major update on BTS’ comeback album; Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s LA plans, Quentin Tarantino’s shocker and more





It was an action-packed week on this planet of leisure. There was a brand new update about BTS and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been noticed collectively. That’s not all. Quentin Tarantino made a stunning assertion about his profession. So sit again and get pleasure from all of the major Hollywood updates of the week. Additionally Learn – Bennifer is again! Is Jennifer Lopez planning to maneuver to LA to be with Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez planning to maneuver to LA to be with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez made headlines over her alleged love affair with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. The 2 stars are reportedly again collectively as they have been noticed spending time in Miami. In actual fact, Jennifer Lopez reportedly additionally had a stayover at Ben’s abode. Jennifer Lopez is supposedly planning to modify her base and transfer to Los Angeles, California, to be nearer to Ben. Will they be shifting in collectively? Properly, we must wait and look ahead to that. Additionally Learn – Amidst Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s alleged affair, ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s ‘chilling’ pics go viral

HYBE drops a major update on BTS’ comeback album

BTS is one fashionable identify within the music enviornment. They’re presently ruling the roost, a lot to the delight of their followers, ARMY. There’s a sturdy buzz that they could be releasing a brand new album on July 9. The officers at HYBE launched an announcement about their subsequent album. “We’ll reveal our artists’ plans after they’ve been finalized,” it mentioned. Properly, that is neither sure nor no. So we now have to carry our breaths and wait! Additionally Learn – Earlier than Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and others have featured in each Marvel and DC motion pictures

Loki starring Tom Hiddleston launched in India just lately. The actor appears to be an enormous fan of Shah Rukh Khan in actual life. Sure, actually, he can not cease associating Shah Rukh with every part related to India. A video about the identical went viral on social media. The English actor may be seen answering just a few questions on India and his reference to the nation. Tom is requested to reply every part in a single phrase, so, when he’s requested about ‘India’ he says Shah Rukh Khan. He was subsequent requested about Bollywood and he asks, “Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan once more? Shah Rukh Khan once more.”

Quentin Tarantino leaves followers in excessive shock

Quentin Tarantino, who is understood for helming movies like Kill Invoice collection, Inglorious Bastards, Django Unchained and many others, has shocked followers together with his newest assertion as he mentioned that he’s planning to take an early retirement from showbiz. In a latest interview, Quentin revealed the rationale behind this thought and mentioned that he has seen administrators making “awful” and “horrible” final movies and he would not wish to do this and due to this fact is planning to go away with successful movie, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood. Properly, that’s actually unhappy.

Quick and Livid 9: Vin Diesel’s movie to display at Cannes 2021 after crossing 250 million greenback mark worldwide

That is nice information for Vin Diesel and Quick and Livid followers. His F9, which is the newest launch within the Quick and Livid franchise, is all set to display on the Cannes Movie Competition to be held from July 6 to 17 this 12 months. The premiere of F9 at Cannes 2021 will happen within the first week of July which is predicted to spice up the thrill because the movie is scheduled to launch on June 25 in america.

That’s all from us this week. Keep protected and see you all quickly.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



